Obi Cubana Calls for Clean, Youth-Driven Politics, Pledges Issue-Based Engagement

.As Shoga handsover South-east CBM mantle of leadership

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Popular entrepreneur and social figure, Obi Cubana, has declared his entry into politics, calling for a new culture of clean, issue-based political engagement driven by Nigerian youths.

Speaking in Abuja on his recent political involvement, Obi Cubana described his participation as a “brand of politics” anchored on positivity, discipline and responsible communication, stressing that the youth remain the foundation of every nation.

While commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as his demonstrated interest in youth development, Cubana, noted that leadership responsibility would inevitably be transferred to the younger generation in the future.

“At some point, power will be handed over, and there is no other group to hand it over to than the youth,” he said, urging young people to prepare themselves for higher national responsibilities.

Cubana also addressed reactions on his social media platforms following his political comments, describing the response as unprecedented. He emphasised that he personally manages his social media pages and deliberately maintains a high standard of conduct.

“I keep my page clean because I can’t go down to where negativity is coming from. Anywhere they want to go low, we go higher,” he stated.

The businessman cautioned supporters against engaging in abusive or aggressive exchanges on his behalf, insisting that political disagreements should be met with education and enlightenment rather than insults.

“You can’t use abuse to teach people what is right. When they abuse you, you teach them. Keep enlightening them and the results will speak for themselves,” he said.

He further warned supporters not to attack or insult individuals he personally knows in the name of defending him, describing himself as a positive-minded individual determined to demonstrate that politics can be conducted decently while still achieving results.

According to him, a “wind of change” is blowing in Nigeria’s political space, adding that it is a sign of progress that should be embraced with focus and resilience.

Cubana therefore urged youths and supporters to remain steadfast, avoid distractions, and stay committed to constructive engagement, stressing that consistency and discipline would ultimately deliver success.

A member of the Oyo State House of Representatives, Hon. Olamijuwonlo Alao Akala, in his introductory remarks described Cubana, as a committed patriot whose dedication to service extends beyond partisan politics to national development.

The lawmaker praised Cubana as “a great citizen and a great man” who has consistently demonstrated commitment to Nigeria and its youth, despite public criticism and social media backlash surrounding recent political conversations.

According to him, Cubana’s resolve to remain focused in the face of online attacks reflects courage and a genuine desire to serve the nation. “This is not about partisan politics. It is about dedication to service and getting things right for Nigeria,” he said, adding that meaningful reforms often come with pain, especially at the early stages.

He noted that while populist measures such as subsidies could make leaders instantly popular, true leadership requires the courage to take difficult decisions in the interest of long-term economic stability.

“It takes guts for a man to say, irrespective of all that is happening, I want to get it right for this nation,” the lawmaker stated, expressing appreciation to Obi Cubana for aligning with the movement despite the challenges.

At the event, Director-General of the Citiboy Movement, Mr. Francis Oluwatosin Shoga, formally welcomed Cubana and acknowledged the large turnout of supporters, which he described as a sign of growing momentum.

“We are proud to have you as a leader in the South-East, and we believe a lot of things are going to change,” Shoga said.

He explained that the movement is focused on reshaping the political consciousness of young Nigerians, stressing that active participation is key to changing the national narrative. “If you are not involved, you can’t change the story,” he said.

He revealed that the Citiboy Movement is working towards grooming young business leaders and professionals for key political positions ahead of the 2027 general elections, including governorship, legislative and ministerial roles, describing the assignment as a “big task” that reflects the movement’s confidence in his leadership capacity.

He further highlighted the movement’s past influence, noting that it has produced federal ministers, senior special assistants to the President, and key officials across several federal government agencies and called for unity and increased youth participation in politics, as speakers urged young Nigerians to organise, engage constructively, and prepare to play decisive roles in shaping the country’s future.

As part of the ceremony, Cubana was presented with the Citiboy Movement handbook and officially handed leadership responsibilities for the South-east zone of the group.