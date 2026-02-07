  • Saturday, 7th February, 2026

Nwogu Family Lauds Gov Uzodimma for Posthumous Award on Patriarch

The Osigwe Nwogu family of Nkwerre Ancient Kingdom has expressed appreciation to the government and people of Imo State and Governor Hope Uzodimma for conferring a posthumous honour on their late patriarch, Chief Emmanuel Osigwe Nwogu (Nnanyereugo Nkwerre), as part of the golden jubilee anniversary celebrations of the state.

The posthumous Imo State Star Award recognises his outstanding service to the state and nation, leaving an indelible mark on history. 

The family, in a statement by his son, Hon. Chidi Nwogu, a former member, House of Representatives and board member, AAAU Abuja and his brother, Mr. Chinaka Nwogu, former Group General Manager (NAPIMS) NNPC, thanked the state government for the honour. 

“The Osigwe Nwogu family is deeply humbled by this unique honour, acknowledging that despite the passage of time since our  patriarch’s demise, His Excellency, the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has seen fit to bestow this prestigious recognition upon notable sons and daughters of Imo State.

“We convey our gratitude on behalf of the family, for this honour serves as a testament to the enduring legacy of our father’s remarkable contributions, from community to country,” it said.

The award ceremony took place at the Government House in Owerri, as part of Imo State’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

