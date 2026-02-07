Lagos Targets Pollution Reduction, Income Generation with Used Cooking Oil Initiative

Funmi Ogundare The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), in partnership with Ororo Waste Management and the Shell Foundation, on Friday, launched a statewide initiative to collect household used cooking oil (UCO), a move aimed at reducing environmental pollution while creating economic opportunities for residents.

The project, known as the ‘Kiosk Initiative’, establishes dedicated collection points for used cooking oil at all LASEPA’s 21 zonal offices across Lagos, enabling households to safely dispose of waste oil and earn income from materials previously discarded.

Speaking at the launch, the General Manager of LASEPA, Dr. Babatunji Ajayi, explained that the programme was designed to integrate Lagos into a largely untapped global supply chain, estimated to be worth at least $20 million.

He noted that Lagos’ high rate of consumption and waste generation makes the state well positioned to benefit from the initiative.

According to him, improper disposal of used cooking oil poses serious environmental risks, including blocked drainages and ecosystem degradation.

He said the agency was shifting its approach from strict enforcement to voluntary compliance by encouraging citizens to participate in value-driven waste management.

“This initiative starts at the household level, where citizens can literally make money from their waste while protecting the environment,” Ajayi said, adding that Nigeria currently ranks high in Africa in terms of UCO collection potential.

He expressed optimism that the programme would gain substantial traction before the end of the year, with youths playing a leading role.

Also speaking, the Director of the LASEPA Zonal Directorates, Mr. Abiodun Ogunleye, assured residents that all zonal offices would fully support the initiative to ensure accessibility across the state.

He stressed the dangers of poorly managed used oil and reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to effective implementation.

The Director of Partnership, Grants Management and Innovation, Mrs. Olabisi Shonibare, described the project as aligned with the Lagos State Government’s environmental agenda, noting that lack of collection infrastructure has been a major barrier to recycling.

She said the initiative represents a step towards achieving a Zero Waste Lagos.

In a technical presentation, the Managing Director and Project Lead of Ororo Waste Management, Mr. Ayo Banjo, explained that the initiative creates a structured ecosystem where environmental sustainability, public health and income generation intersect.

He said the programme rewards residents for their waste while opening channels to the global market.