Falconets Eliminated from U20 World Cup by Japan

Reigning vice champions Japan edged Nigeria 2-1 in the Round of 16 at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals in Colombia Friday morning, ending the promising journey of the Falconets.

A goal in each half, first by Miyu Matsunaga and Maya Hijikata meant that Olushola Shobowale’s composed finish one minute into time-added-on was too little too late in driving rain at the Estadio Metropolitano de Techo in Bogota.

The tenacious Maya Hijikata came close in the 13th minute, almost capitalizing as goalkeeper Faith Omilana came out to punch the ball from a cross, but Comfort Folorunsho was on the line to rescue the situation.

Japan’s famed electric pace and clever flicks and chips were countered by Nigeria’s fit-fighting approach and positional play.

But in the 18th minute, Japan came close again when Uno Shiragaki and Manaka Matsukubo missed getting a touch on the ball as Rio Sasaki carved open Nigeria’s defence from a free kick on the right.

The East Asians would go in front in the 33rd minute, as Matsunaga headed home a cross by Rihona Ujihara.

Four minutes before the break, Nigeria could have levelled when Rofiat Imuran’s in-swinger from the left rattled goalkeeper Akana Okuma, but Maya Hijikata cleared the ball off the line.

Hijikata made it two for Japan in the 66th minute when she drove the ball into the net after a cross from the right by Chinari Sasai.

Omilana punched over fierce shots by Matsunaga and Suzu Amano in the 77th and 86th minute respectively, but Nigeria made it a tense finish when Shobowale coolly slotted in a cross from the left by substitute Goodness Osigwe.

Japan will face Spain in the quarter-finals, in a re-match of the final match of the last edition in Costa Rica two years ago.