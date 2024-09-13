At Olaopa Son’s Wedding, Cleric Seeks Policies With Human Face

. Obasanjo, Walson-Jack, others attend ceremony

A Christian cleric, the Venerable Olusegun Faleye, has urged political leaders to use their offices to make policies with a human face.

The cleric who is the Vicar and Archdeacon of Molete Archdeaconry made the call on Thursday in Ibadan, Oyo State, during the wedding of Olatilewa Abiodun Akinpelu and Ademola Kolawole Olaopa, son of the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service of the Federation, Prof. Tunji Olaopa.

During the event at St. Anne’s Anglican Church, Molete Ibadan, Oyo State, which drew the presence of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Head of the Federal Civi Service Didi Walson-Jack, the cleric warned political leaders of the ephemerality of life.

He noted that past political leaders never lived forever and that their current successors would also not live forever.

He therefore urged them to use their offices to make policies that would reduce the hardship of the citizens amid the necessity of making sacrifice for a better future.

Stressing the importance of marriage, the cleric referred to the biblical story of creation of man and woman in Genesis 2. He urged the new couple to see themselves as entering into a relationship to make themselves complete.

But he urged them to note that they are two imperfect people entering into a relationship as there are no perfect people.

He urged them to draw strength from the fact that every marriage is peculiar. According to him, even the most identical twins are different, and thus the groom and the bride should consider themselves as different people coming together to form a relationship. But for him, such difference does not stop them from being one in God’s scheme of things.

He urged the couple to be an unbeatable team by being devoted to each other as this is what would make it difficult for outsiders to create any barrier that would separate them.

Giving advice on how to make the marriage of the new couple to work, Walson-jack urged Ademola Olaopa to bring Christian values to his home.

Also, Archbishop Emeritus of the Methodist Church in Nigeria and Chairman of the Yoruba Elders Council, Ayo Ladigbolu, prayed for the new couple.

Present at the event were federal commissioners in the FCSC . They included Engineer Bukar Wakil, Dr Daudu Jalo, Ambassador Aminu Nabegu, Barrister Rufus Williams, Barrister Henry Idahagbon, Barrister Ededet Eyoma, Mrs Rukiyat Odekunle, Mrs Hindatu Abdullahi, Dr Hussain Adamu, Dr Festus Oyebade and Mr Shehu Aliyu . The Acting Permanent Secretary of the FCSC Ede Ogaba, and retired Federal Permanent Secretary Dr Godknows Igali were also present.