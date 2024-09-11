Okuama: Army Vows to Continue Operations Until Arms, Others Recovered

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





The Nigerian Army, yesterday, said it would sustain its operations in Okuama Community in Ughelli South Local Government area of Delta State until equipment and arms were recovered.

General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, declared during the inauguration of the remodelled and reconstructed Transit Accommodation for soldiers at the 3 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government.

The project was constructed and donated by the Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), a private pipeline surveillance outfit owned by Dr Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo.

“We remember with sadness, the event of March 14, 2024 in Okuama Community, where our troops were brutally murdered. We will not rest, we will continue to conduct operations until our equipment and arms are recovered,” he said.

Abdussalam said the transit accommodation would addressed the critical needs of the troop adding that the initiative was in line with the philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The GOC commended the management of the TSSNL for the laudable project, which according to him would benefit the Unit, Brigade and by extension the Nigerian Army.

He said the project underscored the importance of completing operational successes in the field with sound administration and robust welfare of troops. The GOC also said initiative had demonstrated the importance and power of quality leadership and unity of purpose in the attainment of one big goal.