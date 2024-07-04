NADCEL 2024: Army Supports Bauchi with Education Materials

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





The Nigerian Army has on July 2 2024, donated educational materials support to Government Day Secondary School Rimi Wintin Dada, in Bauchi State.

The army gave the support during a public speaking engagement to the school as part of activities marking Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2024.

The Commander, 33 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General Emmanuel Egbe, represented by the Brigade Education Officer, Maj. S Ibrahim, said the donation and public speaking engagement was to commemorate the Nigerian Army’s 161 years of selfless service to the country since its establishment in 1863.

He stated that the gestures were part of the Nigerian Army’s Corporate Social Responsibility to communities through civil-military co-operation efforts.

Brigadier General Egbe explained that the event was organized to enlighten secondary school children about the Nigerian Army and to also influence their perceptions, opinions, attitudes as well as behaviors positively.

He further explained that it was also meant to inform the students on the career opportunities in the Nigerian Army.

He said the aim of the gesture was also to train the students on the need to avoid criminal companies and criminality, advocacy against cultism, drugs and substance abuse among others.

General Egbe maintained that the needed peace and security in our country can only be achieved within a joint environment.

He charged the students to report any unusual occurrence around them to security agencies for prompt action, stressing that the Nigerian Army was ready to support the police where necessary for peace and unity of the country.

The commander expressed appreciation to the principal and teachers of Government Secondary School, Rimi, for providing the venue for the gesture in spite of the short notice.

In his acceptance speech, the Principal, Government Secondary School Rimi Wintin Dada in Bauchi State, Malam Mansur Mohammed, commended the Nigerian Army for choosing his school to mark the historic event.

He said the Nigerian Army Day Celebration 2024 is a blessing to his school and promised to ensure that the support meet the need to which it was meant.

According to him, the event has given the students the correct perspective of what the Nigerian Army is known for: “discipline and professionalism”.

He said the students are now better informed about the army for the students that would want to choose it as a career afterward.

Highlights of the event was a 20 -minute enlightenment video clip shown to the students on Nigerian Army activities, short talk presentations on the need to be patriotic citizens of Nigeria, the importance of imbibing the principles of honesty and integrity at all times and the donation of educational materials.