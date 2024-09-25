Army Absolves Col Abdulkareem of Alleged Sexual Harassment, Says Ex-female Soldier Mentally Unstable

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Nigerian Army yesterday absolved Colonel I.B Abdulkareem, and other personnel of alleged sexual harassment, intimidation and threat to live leveled against them by ex-female soldier, Ruth Ogunleye.

The Nigerian Army also claimed that report of its investigation revealed that ex-private Ruth Ogunleye is mentally unstable and has since been boarded and discharged from service.

Addressing a press conference at the Army Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, the Director Army Public Relations, Maj. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the Nigerian Army will not tolerate the defamation of its officers and soldiers, particularly when it is based on falsehoods and driven by ulterior motives.

He said: “Today, the Nigerian Army deems it necessary to address a series of grave allegations, act of cyberbullying and the continued defamatory behaviour directed at a senior officer, Colonel IB Abdulkareem, and other personnel by Ex-Private Ruth Ogunleye in the social media, especially TikTok”.

Nwachukwu said the ex-soldier has been relentless in her online campaign against Colonel Abdulkareem, a matter that the army can no longer overlook.

He averred that the Nigerian Army is a professional force committed to the highest standards of discipline, integrity and accountability, adding that it is guided by rules and regulations that ensure every officer and soldier operate within the framework of respect for human rights and due process.

Noting that the Army takes every accusation leveled against its personnel seriously and has established procedures to investigate any claim made against its personnel, Nwachukwu said “the case of Ex-Private Ruth Ogunleye, who claims to be a former subordinate of Colonel IB Abdulkareem at the Nigerian Army Medical Corps Headquarters in Lagos, is no exception to our commitment to due process”.

He said the investigation concluded that Colonel IB Abdulkareem did not commit the offence of sexual harassment as alleged by ex-private Ruth Ogunleye. The findings, he said were definitive and based on objective evaluation of the available information.

He said the army maintained that Col Abdulkareem is a disciplined, regimented, and firm officer who has upheld the values of the Nigerian Army throughout his service.

Further absolving the senior officer of any wrong doing, Gen Nwachukwu said: “The Nigerian Army stands firm in its commitment to maintaining discipline and order within its ranks. Colonel IB Abdulkareem is a dedicated officer who has served our nation with honour and distinction.

While we remain committed to providing care and support to former personnel like Ex-Pte Ruth Ogunleye, we will not allow our personnel to be maligned or subjected to unwarranted attacks”.

Nwachukwu explained that upon receipt of her initial complaint, which included allegations of sexual harassment, the Nigerian Army took immediate action.

According to him, “The matter was referred to the Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police and tasked with conducting thorough investigation into the veracity of her claims.

“The investigation was conducted in line with established protocols, with every effort made to ensure a fair and impartial process. It is crucial to assert that the Nigerian Army, in its bid to ensure justice and transparency, conducted an exhaustive review of the facts, testimonies, and evidence presented.”

He recalled that ex-private Ruth Ogunleye was recommended for discharge on medical grounds since 2022, but the Nigerian Army being sympathetic to its own, thought it wise to give her the best medical treatment possible, stabilize her before discharging her into the wider society.

He said that though ex-private Ruth did not serve up to pensionable years of service (10 years), she has nonetheless been discharged from the Nigerian Army with 50 percent disability claim, meaning she will receive a 50 percent monthly pension for life.

The army spokesperson noted that the ex- soldier was also paid her Terminal Leave Allowance and Terminal Packing Allowance, as well as her contributions to Nigerian Army Welfare Insurance Scheme (NAWIS) and Benevolent Fund (BENFUND).

The payments, he said were made on 14 August 2024 into her FCMB account. “Also, her Security Debarment Allowance for the period she served (5 years 54 days) has also been paid. The decision for her discharge was reached following her rejection of offer of medical treatment either from the National Hospital or the Nigerian Army,” he concluded.