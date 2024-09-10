School Resumption: Lagos Urges Teachers to Adopt AI, Coding for Improved Teaching

Funmi Ogundare





As schools resumed yesterday, for a new academic session, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun, called on teachers in the state to enhance their teaching methods and embrace new tools in educational governance, such as Artificial Intelligence, AI, and coding, to better equip themselves for the future.

Alli-Balogun who made this call during his tour of schools in the state to monitor resumption, expressed satisfaction with some, but noted areas of concern in others.

According to him, “We observed impressive improvements in some schools, where rehabilitation work had been done, and new furniture was delivered.

“However, other schools had less favorable conditions, such as unclean environments. This shows there is still a need to encourage schools to maintain cleanliness, ensure regular attendance of students and teachers, and fulfill their responsibilities in a timely manner.”

He also highlighted a slight increase in student attendance compared to 2023, saying that his ministry is currently analysing the data for confirmation.

The commissioner advised students to focus on consistent learning and preparation. He particularly emphasized to SS 3 students the importance of reviewing past examination questions from the last five years, urging them to avoid the common practice of cramming two or three months before the WAEC exams.

“The strategy of last-minute cramming for WAEC needs to change. Students should start preparing earlier and take their studies more seriously,” he said.

Alli-Balogun also encouraged schools to strengthen their relationships with the local community, suggesting that schools identify key community members and build connections that could benefit both parties.

The commissioner further announced that the official list of students for JSS1 and SS1 will be released soon to align with the academic calendar saying that students who do not meet the required standards after taking entrance exams will not be accommodated.

“Those with passing grades will be integrated into available spaces,” he added.

In cases of overcrowding, he advised parents to consider private school options.

Stressing financial obligations, Alli-Balogun clarified the state’s stance on levies, explaining that every resident must fulfill their civic duties.

He stated: “If you live in Lagos, paying tax is a responsibility. While we’re not imposing a tax at the moment, the levy we are talking about is minimal; less than N600 which is a small contribution for residency.”

He also pointed out the importance of regular maintenance in schools to avoid larger, more costly problems in the future, stressing that timely repairs can prevent issues from escalating.

The commissioner highlighted the state’s efforts in supporting education, noting that Lagos State had paid up to two billion naira to WAEC, ensuring that all WAEC-related expenses, including exam registration and result collection, are free for students in Lagos State.