Oluremi Tinubu Pays Condolence Visit to Turai Yar’Adua in Abuja

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday paid a condolence visit to the wife of former President, late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Hajia Turai Yar’Adua over the recent demise of her mother- in-law, Hajia Dada Yar’Adua.

Mrs Tinubu, who was at the Abuja residence of the former president in company of the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima; wife of the Speaker, House of Representatives; wife of the Deputy Senate President and others, pointed out that the late matriarch of the Yar’Adua family lived a fulfilled life as evident in the quality of children she had.

The First Lady, according to a release issued by her Media Assistant, Busola Kukoyi, said: “A truly successful and fulfilled woman is not in the position she holds or wealth but how well she managed the family, train the children and leaves a legacy for the generations yet unborn.

“All of these, Dada was able to accomplish. She saw her grandchildren, great grand children. That is truly great”.

She urged Turai Yar’Adua to be strong as she will have to step into the shoes of late Dada Yar’Adua and carry on the legacies of the family.

She thanked the former First Lady for always being a pillar of support to both her and the wife of the vice president especially with her motherly advice.

“Despite our different political affiliations, we are one family. You have always been there to support me; your advice has always been invaluable,” the president’s wife stated.

Earlier in her remarks, Turai Yar’Adua described her late mother-in-law as a friend and a sister who encouraged her in trying times.

She thanked the First Lady and others on her entourage for the visit which she noted was a great encouragement to the family.

Wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed, the family left behind and the nation as a whole.

Also on hand to receive Mrs Tinubu were some of the children of former President Umar Yar’Adua and extended family members.