BoI Donates Relief Materials to NEMA as Part of Bank’s CSR

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Bank of Industry (BoI) has donated some relief materials to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The Managing Director of BoI, Olasupo Olusi, said the gesture was a demonstration of the bank’s commitment towards ensuring inclusiveness in the country, a statement from the bank said.



“Today, we are here not just as individuals but as one community, united in compassion and solidarity. The challenges we have faced recently whether due to natural calamities, social or economic hardships have tested our resilience. However, it is in times of adversity that the strength of our spirit truly shines.

“I stand before you today humbled by the generosity and efforts of so many who have come together to provide relief for those in need.

“This distribution of relief materials is not just an act of charity, but a demonstration of our commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind. It is a reminder that together, we can overcome any obstacle,” he said.



The BoI boss commended all those who made the event a reality, saying: ” Your efforts are a testament to the power of kindness and community.”

He said the materials, although vital for immediate relief, were only but a temporary solution.

He said:” our true goal is to rebuild, restore, and create a future where every person has the opportunity to thrive without the fear of hunger, without the pain of displacement, and without the weight of uncertainty.



“To those receiving assistance today, know that you are not alone. We are here with you, and we will continue to stand with you as we move forward, hand in hand.

“I encourage all of us to continue looking out for one another, to lend a helping hand whenever we can, and to never lose hope. Together, we will rise from these challenges stronger than before.”

Responding, the NEMA Director General, Zubaida Umar, thanked the BoI team for the kind gesture while assuring that the items donated would be used for the purpose intended.

“I want to assure you on behalf of NEMA that we will judicially use these donated items for the purpose intended. We thank the board and management of BoI for this donation and it will surely reach the target as envisaged by the bank,” the bank stated.