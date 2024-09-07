How Olasunkanmi Olanrewaju is Promoting African Cultural Heritage in US

Tosin Clegg

While there are numerous African festivals in the United States, most of them lack depth and authenticity, merely scratching the surface of African culture. This singular fact is why Olasunkanmi Olanrewaju, Convener of All African Festival continues to push the narrative of the African cultural heritage.

He explains that, “The AAF stands out for its rich cultural value, showcasing genuine indigenous materials like the traditional Egungun, which was brought directly from Ijebu, Nigeria. This was a groundbreaking moment, as it was the first time African immigrants and native Americans witnessed such a spectacle in the Midwest.”

For Olasukunmi, the festival’s purpose is to unite African immigrants annually, celebrating its sociocultural heritage and reconnecting children with their roots. He added that, “We aim to strengthen our bond with the global community through vibrant cultural displays. This inaugural edition exceeded our expectations, as our children born in America showcased African culture, spoke our dialect, and performed alongside teenagers.”

On why the United States is the location of festivals and managing the diverse community of Africans, the convener expressed that, “We’re not introducing new aspects of our culture, but rather reviving neglected traditions. Western countries have adopted and showcased our cultural heritage, while we’ve neglected our own.

“Our children are growing up with a different cultural identity, some unable to speak their father’s language. We must celebrate our culture and traditions, understanding they coexist with our modern religious beliefs. We must preserve our cultural value, just as the Western world maintains theirs.”

By 2025, the plan for the festival is to collaborate with African countries cultural departments and ministries, inviting delegates to showcase their unique traditions in America. This is envisioned to be an exceptional display of Africa’s rich cultural diversity for all in the long run.