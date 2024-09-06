Atiku Congratulates Dangote on New Refinery, Lauds His ‘Can Do’, Spirit

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Former President Atiku Abubakar yesterday lauded the ‘can do’ spirit of Africa’s richest person, Alhaji Aliko Dangote on the new 650,000 barrels per day oil refinery, especially with the imminent release of petrol from the facility.



In a statement, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, noted that the eventual release of the petroleum from the refinery spoke a lot about the resilience of the billionaire businessman.



He noted that it was a mark of what corporate Nigeria can achieve with its efforts to build the Nigerian economy, describing himself as an unrepentant advocate for a strong and visible participation of the private sector in strategic sectors of the Nigerian economy.



“Let me congratulate and appreciate the efforts of Alhaji Aliko Dangote, as the Dangote Refinery begins production of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS). It demonstrates his tenacity and ‘can do’ spirit and his belief in his fatherland.



“This remarkable accomplishment is beyond a demonstration of the business acumen of just one man. It is also a manifestation of what corporate Nigeria can do to recover the Nigerian economy and make it strong, dynamic, and resilient.



“This resonates with my dream of having an enlarged private sector presence in the Nigerian economy. I am an unrepentant advocate for a strong and visible participation of the private sector in strategic sectors of the economy, either alone or in partnership with the state.



“Nigerians are aware of the many obstacles Aliko had to overcome to achieve this win. If the private sector must step forward to invest, create jobs, and drive growth, the government must roll out more supportive regulations and deliver them efficiently,” the Nigerian politician added.



According to him, the worst damage done by the All Progressives (APC) led government since 2015 was to unleash difficult-to-implement-and-sustain ‘reform’ initiatives that erode private sector confidence in our economy and drive investors away from our shores.

“There are a few major milestones ahead as Nigeria journeys toward attaining energy self-sufficiency. I hope Aliko will continue to lend his unwavering support on this journey,” Atiku stated.