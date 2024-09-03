PSC Abolishes Special Promotions in Police

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC), yesterday, announced the abolition of special promotions in the Nigeria Police Force. The Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd, made the announcement on Tuesday, when he received in audience, a delegation of members of the executive of the Association of Retired Police Officers of Nigeria in Abuja.

A statement by Head, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, assured that the Commission will no longer be a rubber stamp for this irregular means of promotion in the Nigeria Police Force.

Argungu further assured that merit based on passing of prescribed examination and other basic requirements will now count on the promotion of Officers and Men of the Nigeria Police Force. He noted that there is nothing like special promotion anywhere around the world stressing that the Commission under his watch will not encourage such.

The Chairman said that the law allowed for accelerated promotion for officers who have shown uncommon dexterity in the discharge of their duties but noted that this will be done with care so as not to abuse it.

According to him “promotion will now be on merit and there will be written examination and interview. Seniority is now irrelevant in modern day policing since any officer who fails promotion examination will remain on the same rank and if he fails three times, he will be retired at that level for incompetence”.

Argungu insisted that the Commission will no longer promote officers who can not pass prescribed written examinations. He called for the support of retired Police Officers, adding that their experience while in service will be valuable in this new direction.

He said he was proud of the Nigeria Police Force which he served and retired as a Deputy Inspector General and would not at any point disappoint the Force.

“A policeman is like Ceaser’s wife and should be above suspicion, it is country first. If I die and have to come back, I will still want to be a policeman. Police is jack of all trade and master of all, I will not fail that institution and I will also not fail the PSC, I will do my best not to put the two institutions to shame” he noted.

The Chairman of the Association, AIG Paul Ochonu (rtd), had earlier told the PSC Chairman that they came to extend their hand of fellowship to the Commission and pledge our unalloyed loyalty to its leadership.

He said the Association had rejoiced when both the National Security Adviser and Chairman of the PSC were all policemen stressing that they had hoped they would have forged a united working platform with the Inspector General of Police. According to AIG Ochonu “the trio, working as a team, was capable of getting the best for the Nigeria Police Force”.

He enjoined the PSC Chairman to forge a very positive, progressive and forward looking partnership with the Nigeria Police High Command, “a relationship that will not only benefit the two Federal Agencies but will greatly enhance the gains the general public yearn for and will enjoy”.

He also requested that the PSC Chairman promotes purposeful working synergy amongst the three heads of the Police, the Commission and the Office of the National Security Adviser.

“The Police Force and its personnel stand to benefit immensely when the three of you jointly make a case for it on any subject matter to the Federal Government,” he told his host.