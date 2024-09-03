Mbah Inaugurates Multiple Roads, Renames Abakpa Road after Mike Ejeagha

*Says govt to take full responsibility for music legend’s upkeep

*Mbah honoured me, prepared ground for Gwo gwo gwo ngwo trend, says Ejeagha

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, on Monday, inaugurated four newly constructed and reconstructed roads in Abakpa Nike, in Enugu metropolis, among them the Mike Ejeagha Crescent where the music legend lives and the adjoining, popular Obinagu Road, which he renamed after him.

Other roads inaugurated were Texaco Bus Stop-Ifo Road, and Nkpor Street.

Mbah, who also used the occasion to visit Ejeagha at his residence, announced that the government would henceforth take full responsibility for his upkeep, describing him as a living legend.

“Recall that when you gave us your mandate, we told you that you had kept your own part of the deal and that the burden had downshifted to us to fulfill our own part of the social contract.

“Recall further that we made a firm pledge that all the roads in the urban areas in Enugu must be paved.

“Recall also that last year,n we awarded 71 urban roads and 10 rural roads. Those 71 urban roads had since been completed, but some of the roads we are commissioning today are not part of those 71 roads.

“In the course of constructing or reconstructing those 71 roads, we identified, in January, some roads, which were not initially captured, hence needed to be treated as an emergency.

“So, we are commissioning four roads here today and all those roads are quite significant.

“But one of those roads stands out. It is the road that leads to the home of one of our great legends and icons.

“We have always told people that Enugu State is the home of legends. It is not just sporting legends. We also have the music icons. And we have one man, Mike Ejeagha, who, through his folk songs, have largely brought memories of years gone by to our doorsteps. He is a man who reminds us of our golden heritage as a people.

“When we talked about Enugu as being the centre of art and culture, this is a man, who brought Enugu to that epicentre. So, we are here to celebrate him while he is still living with us.

“So, in honour of him, this Obinagu Road, the entire stretch of the road leading to his home, is named after him and will now be known as Mike Ejeagha Road,” he stated.

Mbah, however, stressed the commissioned roads here was only the beginning of a new era for road infrastructure across Enugu State.

“We want to assure residents of Abakpa and Enugu State that we are not done yet. If you have followed our events, you would have noticed that recently, we also awarded contracts for the construction of 141 roads and 20 rural roads. And I can also tell you that Abakpa is not left out.

“Very soon, we will commence the dualisation of Penocks junction on the Enugu-Onitsha all the way to Opi-Nsukka. That contract has been awarded and work will soon commence.

“I want to assure you that the commitment we made to serve you with every fibre of our being can never be lost on us. We are going to work for you with everything we have,” the governor concluded.

Earlier in their remarks, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Gerald Otiji, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Project Development and Implementation, assured the governor and residents that the roads were constructed with durability and convenience of road users in mind.

“The typical road cross section of Obinagu Road and Mike Ejeagha Crescent comprise 300 to 600mm-thick sub-grade, 150mm-thick sub-base, 150mm-thick stone base course, 50mm-thick asphalt wearing course, and 600 by 600 to 900 by 900 reinforced concrete drainages and culvert,” he stated.

Meanwhile, receiving the governor at his residence, Ejeagha, who spoke through his son, Emma Ejeagha, and daughter, Elizabeth Ugwu (Nee Ejeagha), said that Mbah had honoured him beyond his lifetime.

“Previous governments made promises, however nothing happened. But Mbah never made any promise to us. We only woke up and heavy equipment were all over the place. And like a dream, we have brand new roads. Not long after, Gwo gwo gwo ngwo started trending,” Emma Ejeagha stated.

Also, elated residents, who turned out in their numbers, commended the governor for the roads, noting that the Infrastructure would impact their businesses and lives positively.

Mbah equally did some Gwo gwo gwo ngwo dance steps to the delight of residents.