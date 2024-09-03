Foster Pan-Africanism, Nigerian, South African High Commissioners Charge African Media  

•MTN media innovation programme fellows embark on South African study tour

Chiemelie Ezeobi in Johannesburg, South Africa





The African media has been advised to foster pan-Africanism through sustainable partnerships in order to change the negative stereotypes concerning the continent.

The High Commissioner of Nigeria to the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency, Ambassador Alexander Ajayi, and High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Ambassador Thami Museleko, made the call yesterday in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Speaking to the Media Innovation Programme (MIP), cohort three fellows, of the School of Media and Communication (SMC) of the Pan Atlantic University (PAU), when they embarked on a study tour of the MTN Innovation Centre in South Africa, Ajayi and Museleko stated that the media could tell African stories for Africa better.

During the panel session anchored by Juliet Tontoye, MIP-3 Fellow and Station Manager, Royal Roots FM, Museleko said there was need to build trust between government and the people, adding that it is necessary to change the stereotype against the continent.

The high commissioner challenged journalists to report issues that mattered and also be objective in reporting issues in a bid to strengthen the bilateral relationship between South Africa and Nigeria.

Ajayi called for stronger synergy between government and journalists, saying the media should foster partnership among themselves if they are to change the narrative about Africa.

Chief Executive Officer/Director of the South Africa/Nigeria Business Chamber, Diana Games, while recapping the gains made in bilateral trade by both countries, advised journalists to keep retooling their skills.

President of the African Media Forum, Churchill Otieno, who was represented by former Editor-in-Chief of Publications, Sunday Times and City Press, Mathatha Tsedu, charged African journalists to report Africa for Africa for the world, adding that they must play their role in how African stereotypes are propagated against Africans.

Tsedu added that first, “There has to be a seismic change in our own psyche as Africans. We must love ourselves before we can change the perception about ourselves.”

Speaking on MTN’s Sustainability Strategy, MTN Group Executive on Sustainability and Shared Value, Marina Madale, said it was premised on “Doing for Tomorrow, Today”.

According to Madale, part of this strategy include “doing for the planet: road to Net Zero” where MTN is delivering its commitment to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2040, 10 years earlier than sector pathway.

She said, “We are also ‘Doing for People: Driving inclusion growth across our markets’; doing for people: contribution through ICT at the MTN Skills Academy’; and ‘Doing it right: Managing key risks and proactive online safety’.”

On “Ambition 2025: Framing our Strategic Priorities”, the MTN Group said they believed that everyone deserved the benefits of a modern connected life, which was why they were leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.

Such strategic priorities included building the largest and most valuable platforms; driving industry-leading connectivity operations; creating shared value; and accelerating portfolio transformation.

All these had vitally enabled them to ensure leading customer experience; value-based capital allocation; Environment, Social Governance (ESG) at the core; and technology platforms second to none.

Also visited was the Innovation Lab, where the fellows were taken on a tour of the ESG and AI; the 5-Gigaverse; Super-site efficiency; Intelligent RAN accelerates network intelligence; CASSI orientated transport network; CEI+ enabling network N-NPS; SGtoB Smart Policing; Green RAN; Generative AI driven hyper-personalised services, autonomous network, among others.

The MTN-sponsored MIP, a six month-long intensive training, was birthed three years ago to foster innovation and development, as well as transform and empower media practitioners to take advantage of technology and innovation to do their jobs better and tell stories that needed to be told.

As part of the Nigerian contingent to guide the fellows were PAU SMC Director, Professional Education, Professor Isaac-Ogugua Ezechukwu; Funso Aina, Senior Manager, External Relations at MTN Nigeria; Public Relations Manager, MTN Nigeria, Dr. Lakinbofa Goodluck; and Samsideen Akano, SMC Marketing and Coordination.