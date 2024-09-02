PSC to Discipline Deviant Police Officers, Promotes 31 ACPs, Others to Next Ranks

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC), yesterday, revealed its plan to discipline erring police officers before the week runs out.

The Commission also announced the elevation of no fewer than 31 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP), to the next rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP).



A statement by Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said the Commission also elevated five hundred and five Superintendents of Police to the next rank of Chief Superintendents.



This is in addition to several other officers, who benefited from the ongoing promotion exercise.



He noted that the 1st plenary meeting of the new Board of the Police Service Commission, which began on Friday, August 30, 2024, continues on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 with matters relating to police discipline, investigation, recruitment and staff maters taking the centre stage.

Ani noted that the current elevation of police officers to the next ranks was one of the highlight of the plenary meeting of Friday August 30, 2024.

The beneficiaries of the promotion exercise, included “Godspower Origho, Area Commander, Kabba, Kogi State Command; Abubakar Argungu Ibrahim, Coordinator BPU, Sokoto State Command; and Kabiru Ibrahim, Department of Operations, Cross Rivers State Command.

There was Ochiabutor Ejike, Department of Operations, Enugu State Command; Danladi Ibrahim, Area Commander Kafanchan; John Amaechi Ngwoye, Department of Operations, Ondo State Command; Sulieman Salihu, Department of Operations Bauchi State Command; and Udeme Stephen, Area Commander Ngor Okpalla Imo State Command.



Also lucky were John Danjuma Sendere, Liberal Studies, Police Staff College Jos; Aliyu Haliru, Department of Operations, Katsina State Command; Atiku Musa, Department of Finance and Accounts, Jigawa State Command; and Adeniran Babatunde, Area Commander, Agbor, Delta State Command.

Other were Daniel Habila, Commander Ugoniyi, Edo State Command; Sulieman Oba Toyin SID FCT Command; Sulieman Gulma, Force Sec Office; Aliyu Sa’ad BPU Katsina State; Kabir Mohammed, Commandant Police Training school Sokoto and Ralph Soledayo Akinbisehin, Office of the National Security Adviser.



Also promoted were Olurunfemi Gbenga, Area Commander, Keffi Nasarawa State Command; James Navokhi, Department of Finance and Admin, PCM; Shehu Alao, Area Commander Shagamu, Ogun State Command; Mustapha Waziri, Commander 15 PMF Ilorin; Edun Azeez Area Commander Adatan, Ogun State Command; as well as Gregory Itobere, Area Commander Onitsha, Anambra State Command.



Equally considered worthy were Baba Kalli, Police Adviser New York; Ahmed Ibrahim State CID Kwara State Command; Abdul Adejo, Commander 4 PMF Ibadan; Tissing Nandiyak. Area Commander Ekpoma Edo State Command; Audu Sabo, Area Commander Rano , Kano state Command; Yahuza Samaila Shall, Area Commander, Metro, Katsina State Command and Kaita Abdulkadir, State CID, Niger State Command”.



Ani further disclosed that the Commission had also promoted fifty two Chief Superintendents of Police to the next rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police.



They included Offiong Effanga Effiong, Simeon Vitalis Timbomna, Edward Etim Akaniyere, Yusuf Alhaji Bala, Ikenna Adolf Ogwu, Joshua Omololu Adewalehinmi and Edward Hangior Weghyina of the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre NCCC. Others include; Oladele Bamidele, Ikechukwu Kingsley Osuoha, Niyere Andrea Rwang, Fatimah Gimba, Olubunmi David Apapa, Godwin Oko Onah, Patrick Chukwuma Agbazue, Stephen Ikor Ukam and Yusuf Jafaru Abdullahi,” he said.

Also promoted, he added, were five hundred and five Superintendents of Police to the next rank of Chief Superintendents.

They were Raphael Iwamittigha Irowainu; Abraham Ogedegbe; Stanley Chinenye Onyekwele; Yakubu Faruk Rugga; Godspower Ekeke and Esther Ezenwanyi Okey.

Others were Emeka Henry Iheanacho, Staff Officer Senior (SOS), Delta State Command; Oyeogbe Lucky Izien, Admin Officer Operations, Bayelsa State Command; Dafe Charles Cheta Divisional Crime officer 1, CPS Division, Enugu State Command; Marcel Ogbuabor Ugwuoke, 76PMF Nsukka and Ozoani Damsus Chukwuma.

“Eighty four Deputy Superintendents of Police were also elevated to the next rank of Superintendents of Police including Cynthia Uchechi Nzota, Harry Achi, Makanju Rex, Ikerodah Muhammad Yerima and Ahiwe Okezie.”

Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd, congratulated the newly promoted Officers and said the commission under his watch would build a Police Force that would be worthy of its name.