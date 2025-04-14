‘Asagba’s Permanent Palace, Worthy Symbol of Asaba Unity’

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Asagba of Asaba, His Royal Majesty, Obi Prof Epiphany Chigbogu Azinge (SAN), yesterday performed the symbolic turning of the sod to formally commence the building of an expansive palace to house all Asaba monarchs in perpetuity, saying the magnificent edifice, when completed, would be a cynosure and symbol of unity of Asaba people for many generations.

Asagba Azinge, who was overly elated at what he described as a long dream come true, noted that the groundbreaking of the multi-billion naira project did not come to him as a surprise because he was always persuaded that sons and daughters of the great Kingdom of Asaba would not be found wanting in offering enthusiastic support towards actualising the permanent palace project once they were convinced about seriousness and integrity of the planning and execution of the project, I terms of transparency and accountability of the entire process.

Obi Prof Azinge, who once chaired the Asaba Development Union (ADU) as its president-general, noted that promise of prioritising the building of a permanent Asagba Palace was top of his pre-coronation agenda, having earlier commissioned the architectural drawings of the project while heading the ADU.

While expressing delight at the level of progress by the people of Asaba in forging a united and peaceful community despite contemporary environmental challenges, the Asaba of Asaba commended one of Asaba’s eminent sons, Architect Patrick Elikwu, “who produced the architectural drawings of the palace free of charge, and which gave impetus to the drive to build the Palace.”

The highly cerebral royal father announced with pride and delight that “the money donated so far came directly from only Asaba sons and daughters, which clearly demonstrates that they mean business.”

He, however, said that the community was willing to accept donations from numerous “friends and well-wishers, public functionaries, business moguls, in-laws, government officials and public spirited Nigerians both home and in Diaspora” so as to lighten the huge financial burden of completing the whole project in record time.

He equally thanked, on behalf of the people of Asaba, Mr Emma Odiaka, “for single-handedly fencing the large and expansive Palace Ground, commencing work on the Palace gate and donating over N120 million towards the project.”

Obi Azinge expressed gratitude to the Chairman of the Building Committee and Okosisi Ahaba, Chief Uche Oduah, and members of the body for working hard to make the groundbreaking a reality.

They include:the Okpala Ebos, Diokpa Ogbes, Ndi Obi, Olinzele Ani, Nkpalors, Okwulagwes, Umuadas, Ikpoho Ogbes; and, Asaba sons and daughters in Diaspora.

He disclosed that the member Representing the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon Ngozi Okolie, had pledged “to develop the Pavilion of the palace complex estimated at the sum of N500,000,000.

He also thanked the people of Elibujor and Ogbeogo villages for donating the large expanse of land for the project, saying that Asaba people should comfortably look forward to the future with hope and great optimism in their capacity to achieve set objectives if they could collectively remain committed to them.

He thanked the entire people of Asaba for queuing solidly behind him and surprising him with their papable enthusiastic support and solidarity, especially Asaba sons and daughters who tasked themselves and donated generously to the project.

Nevertheless, the Asagba urged the members of the Asagba of Asaba Permanent Palace Building Committee to uphold their pledge to be transparent and accountable in all activities relating to the execution of the grand royal edifice for Asaba Kingdom.

In a welcome address, the Chairman of the Palace Building Committee and Okosisi Ahaba, Chief Uche Oduah, represented by former Delta State Head of Service, Sir Okey Ofili, said itemized the major features of the palace to include the Asagba’s Residential Building, Pavilion, Library, Museum as well as Staff Offices, standard landscaping, a gate house and reception.

The Okosisi expressed gratitude to God and the people that the project was coming on stream under the reign of Asagba Azinge, a leader who has always been passionate about Asaba progress and development over the years, adding that the project was designed to rank among the best in Nigeria.

He assured the people that transparency and accountability would be the watchword of the Asagba permanent palace building committee.