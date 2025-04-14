  • Monday, 14th April, 2025

APC Chieftain Urges Tinubu to Tackle Kidnapping Upsurge

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to urgently tackle the recent upsurge in kidnapping and other security challenges confronting the country.

Oyintiloye made the remarks while speaking with newsmen  yesterday  in Osogbo.

He said that the gains that the security agencies had recorded in the fight against insecurity under the present administration should not be allowed to slide away.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) said that the recent upsurge in kidnapping across the country was now a source of concern to Nigerians.

While commending the president and the security agencies in the fight against insecurity in the country, Oyintiloye said that the recent wave, especially kidnapping needed urgent attention.

The APC chieftain also advocated inter-agencies collaboration to tackle the upsurge in kidnapping and other security challenges.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, said that since the kidnappers were no ghosts but humans, their heinous act could be contained.

While noting that the issue of security was a collective responsibility, Oyintiloye called on citizens to collaborate with government in the fight against the menace.

The APC chieftain urged citizen to  endeavour to always  provide useful information that could help the security agencies to curb the activities of the criminals.

“There is no doubt that the president is doing everything humanly possible to tackle insecurity challenges in the country, but the collaboration of the citizens is also important.

“ But the recent upsurge in kidnapping is a serious concern to Nigerians.

“ This recent ugly incident underscores the urgent attention by the president and the security agencies to fight back with full force for the peace and stability of the country,” he said.

Oyintiloye, however, called for  severe and urgent  prosecution and legal actions against the perpetrators of the “devilish” act.

He, however, commended the president for his unwavering support for the security, progress, and economic stability of the country.

