Man Arrested for Killing Mother, Attempting to Commit Suicide

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Operatives Anambra State Police command have arrested a 49-year-old man, Mr Nnamdi Anyaji, for killing his 69 years old mother, Mrs Dorathy Anyaji.

Anyaji was said to have killed his mother over a disagreement about sales of cassava and withholding parts of the proceeds from him.

The man was also arrested for attempting to commit suicide after he had committed the act, using an axe to kill his mother.

Police public relations officer for Anambra State police command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga disclosed this in a press release he made available to journalists in Awka.

He said the men of the command also arrested and handed over 12 suspects of illicit drugs consumption to men of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Orumba North, while recovering exhibits.

He said: “Police Operatives attached to the Ekwulobia Divisional Police Station on 11th April 2025 by 1.40pm arrested one Nnamdi Anyaji ‘M’ aged 49 years of Amudo Village, Ekwulobia who attempted to take his own life after killing his mother Mrs Dorathy Anyaji of the same address aged 69 years.

“The operatives also recovered one axe at the scene.

“Preliminary information reveals that the squabble started when the suspect accused the deceased of being dishonest about the money realised from a cassava business.

“Meanwhile, the suspect is in custody and under close monitoring so as not to commit suicide and would be charged to court after the investigation.”

In the case of arrest of drug cartel, Ikenga said: “Police operatives attached to the Special Anti-Cultism Squad Enugu-Ukwu in the early hours of the same date acting on credible information raided a criminal drugs camp at Umuokpala village in Orumba North LGA, arrested 12 suspects selling and taking hard drugs, recovered some sizeable quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, illicit drugs and other implicating items.”

He gave the names of the suspects as: Chibundu Nicholas, Solomon Obiefule, Chibundu Daniel, Neke Shedrack, Ifeanyi Bernard, Emmanuel Ugwu, Thankgod Kelechi, Umeh Chidera, Aguiyi Onyeka, Onyeka Martin, Festus Ihezie and Nwazufu Kingsley.

All suspects were said to be males within the age bracket of 20 – 29 years. He said they have been handed over to Operatives of Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for necessary action.