FG Sets up Inquiry into Alleged Poor Feeding of Calabar Prison Inmates

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has ordered an immediate inquiry into the feeding conditions of inmates of Afokang Custodial Centre in Calabar.



A video report on Facebook had alleged that inmates of the custodial centre were being subjected to inhumane treatment, including being served poorly cooked beans as breakfast.



A statement on Sunday by the minister’s media aide, Babatunde Alao, said his boss took a grave exception to the disturbing video report and therefore would want to get to the root of the incident.



Alao said: “The Minister views this incident as a serious breach of the standards of care and dignity to which inmates are entitled.



“He has directed a comprehensive and urgent investigation into this matter, and those responsible will be held accountable.”

Alao also said the minister has warned that any lapses in the quality of food, sanitation, and welfare of inmates would not be tolerated, adding that the service must ensure inmates are treated with the dignity and respect they deserved.

He said: “The Minister of Interior will not condone any form of mistreatment or neglect of individuals in custody”, adding that the findings of the investigation would be made public, and necessary disciplinary actions would be taken.”