Diaspora Ijaws Celebrate Tompolo’s Contribution to Nation Building

The Ijaw People’s Association (IPA) of Great Britain and Ireland, United Kingdom, has described the Chairman of TANTITA Security Services Nigeria Limited, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo as a treasure to the Ijaw nation.

According to IPA, Tompolo is not only an astute entrepreneur and businessman, but a large-hearted social transformer who had brought pride and dignity to the Ijaw nation.

IPA led by its president, Francis Akpanari and the general secretary, Benaebi Oguoko, stated these at the association’s 76th anniversary and the 2024 Ijaw Day Celebration and Awards Night held in London.

The association bestowed the prestigious lifetime award of “Izon-Ebi Dou Keme” (, a leader who wants the progress of the Ijaw nation) on Tompolo.

They also honoured him with a “Certificate of Appreciation and Recognition” for his selfless services and sustained contributions to the growth and development of the Ijaw nation.

The foremost former Ijaw freedom fighter was represented at the event by Chief Macdonald Igbadiwei, a former legislator in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

IPA stressed that Tompolo has contributed enormously to the socio-economic and political advancement of the Ijaw nation.

The group said Tompolo has also made great personal sacrifices at various critical times for the general good of the Niger Delta.

The Ijaw people in the UK further noted that Tompolo had transformed the lives of numerous young and old people in diverse ways over the years as a compassionate philanthropist.

IPA said: “You (High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo) are a treasure to Izon-Ibe (Ijaw nation). You have contributed immensely to the social, economic and political development of Ijaw nation.

“You have sacrificed yourself for the survival and success of Ijaw nation, and also transformed the lives of thousands of young people and others directly and indirectly.

“We bestow on you High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo this well-considered award of “Izon-Ebi Dou Keme”, as well as a Certificate of Appreciation and Recognition. You are indeed a social transformer sent by God to transform Ijaw nation for the better.”

Receiving the award, Tompolo expressed gratitude to the IPA in Great Britain and Ireland for the honour done him.

He stated that the recognition would motivate him to render more selfless service to the Ijaw nation, he believes in the traditional heritage, good and development of Ijaw nation.”

Among the dignitaries present at the event were their royal majesties, King Shadrack Erebulu (Kabowei kingdom), King Joshua Igbugburu (Bomo kingdom) and King Bubaraye Dakolo (Ekpetiama kingdom), who is also the chairman of Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council; Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro; President of Ijaw National Congress (INC), Prof. Benjamin Okaba; President of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Jonathan Lokpobiri; some officials of the British and Nigerian governments, representatives of embassies, business leaders, and civil society and environmental organisations in Europe.