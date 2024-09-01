NBBF Ready for Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League

The Nigeria Basketball Federation has said they are ready for the dunk-off of the 2024 Zenith Bank Women Basketball League across two centres in the country.

According to the president of the Federation, Musa Kida, everything has been put in place for a successful tournament.

Clubs are currently in Lafia, Nasarawa State and Akure, Ondo State for the Savannah and Atlantic Conference of the season.

“Everything has been put in place for a successful phase one starting from Sunday, September 1,” he said.

“I want to appeal to all the clubs to be professional as always and I can tell you that all our officials are ready to conduct themselves very well for another great outing.

“This year’s event will be better than what we had last year and we are looking forward to the team that will emerge winner.

“I want to appreciate our sponsors, Zenith Bank, for their yearly investment in women’s basketball in Nigeria and we need other organisations to invest more in sport in Nigeria.”