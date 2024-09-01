Incubating Teenage Boys for Brighter Creative Future 

Yinka Olatunbosun

Last summer, the MAD House, a cutting-edge creative incubator nestled on the picturesque lagoon front of the University of Lagos, transformed into a vibrant hub for young talent. The art space, conceived by renowned photographer Bayo Omoboriowo, former official photographer to President Buhari and alumnus of the university, welcomed a group of eager young boys for a two-week intensive training programme.

This initiative, dubbed the Creative Summer School, was born out of Debra’s Palace Initiative’s mission to empower the next generation of creatives. With a focus on practical skills like film editing, photography, content creation, and graphic design, the programme aimed to equip these young minds with the tools they need to succeed as entrepreneurs. It also provided mentorship and guidance, thus paving the way for a brighter, more creative future.

With the African Union’s startling statistics, which highlight the urgent need to address the plight of the boy child, serving as a wake-up call, Damilola Chinedu, founder of Debra’s Palace Initiative, sparked a crucial conversation around a rescue project tailored to support boys. Alarming facts revealed that boys are more likely to fall victim to violent crimes, with a suicide rate four times higher than that of girls. Furthermore, boys are five times more likely to end up in juvenile detention, with a staggering 85% of detained boys growing up without a father figure in their lives.

Hence, this initiative evolved into a collaborative creative ecosystem, designed to champion the cause of empowering boys and providing them with the tools they need to thrive. By acknowledging the challenges faced by the boy child, Debra’s Palace Initiative is working to create a safer, more supportive environment for them to grow and succeed.

MAD House, which actually means “Make A Difference (MAD) House,” cuts a picture of a good spot for learning and practice. The building, made of glass, steel, and repurposed containers, houses an art gallery, a mini theatre, and a screening room for film exhibitions. From August 12 to 24, the young mentees had a rare opportunity of engaging in teamwork to produce creative projects. For Chinedu, this project is five years old, beginning with conferences and film screenings.

“That conversation gave birth to creative summer school,” she explained. “What also prompted us to do it was the fact that this year, we had a lot of students who failed UME and the higher population was the boys.

“We had Seun Ajayi, Uncle Sele, Ali Baba, Damilola Onafuwa, Chukwuemeka Chinedu of FilmWox and other mentors who came to share experiences with them. The mentors were once 14 years old so the mistakes that they’ve made and their journey would help the boys grow in knowledge.”

A short video documentary and photography series produced by the participants were screened to an audience comprising parents, sponsors, mentors and the media.

Akaoma Onyeonoru, the Programme Manager, Multichoice Talent Factory, West Africa, remarked that the project is commendable as it promotes the value of collaboration and strengthens mentor-mentee relationships.

“We have an academy where we train industry professionals and help them to brush up on their skills. We have a Multichoice Talent Factory in Nigeria, Zambia and Southern Africa and we have it in Kenya and East Africa. We have all of them on a platform that enables collaboration which is good for the industry.

“Everything you learn as a child is usually a seed that grows into a tree or vineyard later on. The reason why it is important for multichoice to collaborate with Debra’s Initiative is that we really believe that if we catch a child while he or she is young, it is easier for them to frame their mind around what they want to do. They are attaching the children to mentors so that whatever it is that they have learnt can be fast tracked.”

At MAD House, Yolanda Akinola, the Community Engagement Manager revealed how the project helps to build the gap between the ‘town and gown.’

“Students were the real motivation for the site of MAD House,” she enthused. “The focus for MAD House is the creative industry. We are creatives. The entire Yaba scene including Bariga has been the hub of creativity for a long time. Young people have been doing a lot of amazing things. We are a bridge. Many study in schools for several years but when they enter into the job market, they are unprepared. We have so many people like that. For education to be impactful, it must include industry.

The reason why MAD House exists is to bridge the gap between academia and industry in partnership with the University.”

Indeed, the Creative Summer School is the creative community for the boy child to get the needed support and encouragement to develop useful creative skills and be exposed to early opportunities for personal development and entrepreneurship.

For Affiong Okpo, Head, Brand and Communication, Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc, education is the key to unlocking human potential. “Education is one of the areas we are particular about. We tend to support projects that speak to education and arts. We are willing to support creatives in any way possible.”