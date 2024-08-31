Police Arrest Notorious Pirate, Deliver Significant Blow to Internet Piracy

*Detain three suspected ATM card fraudsters in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna

In a significant victory against internet piracy, the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Force Intelligence Bureau has successfully apprehended the operator behind the notorious pirate domain www.score808.com.ng.

This domain was allegedly infamous for illegally streaming MultiChoice (SuperSport) content, drawing millions of visits from across Africa and beyond.

According to a statement, the arrest, which took place on August 22, 2024, in Osogbo, Osun State, marked a major milestone in the ongoing battle against intellectual property theft and online streaming piracy.

The capture followed an extensive investigation that spanned several months. Despite efforts to evade detection by frequently changing locations, the IRT’s relentless pursuit ensured the eventual arrest. The suspect remains in Police custody, with substantial evidence pointing to involvement in large-scale illegal streaming activities. If convicted, the suspect could face a prison sentence of up to five years, the statement added.

“he scale of the illegal operation is evident from the website’s traffic statistics. The domain www.score808.com.nggarnered 3.1 million visits globally, with over 1.2 million visits originating from Africa alone,” it added.

Director of Broadcasting and Cyber Piracy at Irdeto, Frikkie Jonker, expressed appreciation for the Nigeria Police’s dedication and support in this operation.

He commented, “All forms of piracy continue to pose a significant threat to the creative industry. At Irdeto, we are fully committed to addressing every facet of piracy, whether it occurs online or through other means. The arrest of this notorious pirate is a testament to what can be achieved when law enforcement agencies and private sectors work hand in hand. We sincerely appreciate the Nigerian Police’s unwavering support, which has led to this positive outcome.

“Online streaming piracy is not only a criminal offense but also poses significant risks to customers. Users who access pirated content are often exposed to malware, phishing attacks, and other cybersecurity threats that can compromise their personal information. Additionally, by engaging with illegal streams, customers inadvertently contribute to the erosion of the creative industry, undermining the livelihoods of thousands of people involved in content production and distribution.

In a related development, the Police in Kaduna have arrested a three-man syndicate that specialises in swapping of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) cards.

In a statement yesterday in Kaduna, spokesperson of the Kaduna Command, Masir Hassan, identified the suspects as Umar Yau, Hussaini Sulaiman (both from Zoo Road, Kano), and Abdullahi Bukar, from Tudun Wada, Kaduna.

Hassan said the suspects were arrested on August 27, 2024, following credible intelligence information.

The statement said the suspects were known for loitering around ATMs, where they pretended to assist individuals not familiar with operating the machines.

“They would deceitfully swap the victims’ ATM cards to carry out unauthorised withdrawals,” Hassan said.

He added that the suspects confessed to defrauding multiple victims across Kano, Kaduna, and Zaria.

Hassan said 54 ATM cards from different banks and a Point of Sale (POS ) machine, which they also used in defrauding their victims, were recovered from the suspects.

The statement urged members of the public to be vigilant while using ATM facilities