Taraba, Algorand  Empower Youth with Blockchain Skills

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

The Algorand Foundation, in collaboration with the Taraba State government, launched a week-long programme in Jalingo to train youths in blockchain technology and software development.

The State Commissioner of Digital Economy and Innovation, Gideon Nonso, officially opened the programme, emphasising the significance of introducing the state’s youth to the latest innovations in blockchain development.

He highlighted the need for Taraba State to catch up with other regions in the country that have made significant strides in technological advancements.

Nonso expressed confidence that the participants would gain valuable insights into blockchain technology, which would not only benefit them personally but also position Taraba as a future hub for digital innovations in Nigeria.

He also disclosed that Taraba State is partnering with the Federal Ministry of Digital Economy and Innovation to establish three ICT centres across the state’s senatorial districts, fully funded by the federal government.

Additionally, he noted that secondary school students on break are being organised into boot camps to train them on emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), fostering early exposure to tech innovations.

Country Head of Algorand in Nigeria, Benjamin Onuoha, underscored the objectives of the programme, emphasising that blockchain technology extends far beyond cryptocurrency.

He described blockchain as a powerful tool that can be used for decentralized and secure identity management, supply chain transparency, and secure data sharing.

Onuoha highlighted blockchain’s potential to promote transparency by combating piracy, fraud, and counterfeiting, particularly in the pharmaceutical industry, where establishing the authenticity of goods is crucial.

He stressed that the primary goal of the programme was to equip software developers with the skills to create solutions that address critical challenges facing both the state and the country.

According to him, “The programme is structured to engage ICT stakeholders, academia, and government officials in Taraba State during the first three days, followed by three days of intensive blockchain training for the youth.

The event will culminate in a hackathon, where trainees will showcase their newly acquired skills while incubation and acceleration programmes will also be organised to further support their development.

This initiative, led by the Algorand Foundation, reflects its commitment to driving digital innovation and empowering the next generation of tech leaders in Nigeria.