North Central Emerge Highest Zone With Average Domestic Airfare in July

Arthur Eriye

The North Central zone recorded the highest average domestic airfares in Nigeria in July 2024, reaching N102,139.71 for a single journey on designated routes, Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), has revealed.

This figure surpassed the national average of N98,561.74 and was the highest among the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria, according to the Transport Fare Watch report for July 2024 released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The average airfare in the North Central zone rose by 20.10 per cent from June 2024, when it was N85,047.73, and a substantial 33.77 per cent rise compared to July 2023, which had an average of N76,357.14.

Analysis of the data showed that the North East zone recorded the second-highest average airfare at N101,141.22 in July 2024. This represents a 12.80 per cent increase from the previous month and a 25.02 per cent rise from the same period last year.

The South-South zone came in third, with an average airfare of N97,757.55. This amount was 8.77 per cent higher than the N80,083.33 reported in June 2024 and 22.07 per cent above the average from July 2023.

A further breakdown showed that the South West zone had an average airfare of N96,917.80, reflecting a 5.19 per cent month-on-month increase and a 22.94 per cent rise compared to the previous year’s figures.

The North West zone had the lowest average airfare among the six zones, at N96,352.82, while the South East zone was slightly higher at N96,487.44.

The NBS report for July 2024 also captured the costs of domestic flight across Nigeria based on the state level, revealing significant variations.

The report revealed that Benue State topped the list with the highest average airfare, reaching N105,505.26. This was closely followed by Edo State, with an average of N105,171.71, and Adamawa State, which recorded an average of N105,171.67.

Several other states also reported notably high average airfares. Bayelsa State had an average of N104,980.78, while Bauchi State’s average was N104,555.56. Nasarawa State was not far behind, with an average of N104,255.05.

Additionally, Taraba State’s average airfare stood at N102,893.94. Osun State followed with an average of N102,880.50, and both Niger and Kwara States reported the same average of N102,893.96. Abuja, the nation’s capital, had an average of N102,753.

Contrarily, several states experienced significantly lower average airfares. Jigawa State recorded the lowest average at N87,493.89. This was followed by Cross River State, with an average of N90,049.44.

Ondo State had an average airfare of N90,893.94, and Akwa Ibom State’s average was N91,944.44. Imo State recorded an average of N92,227.22, while Oyo State had an average of N93,911.72. Kaduna State was close behind with an average of N93,171.67,while Borno State had an average of N93,893.89.