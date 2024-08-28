APC NWC Restrains Benue Caretaker Committee from Dissolving LG Structure

•Ex-national auditor, Moghalu, quits party

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has restrained the Benue State Caretaker Committee of the party from dissolving the local government structure of the party.

This was as a former Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), George Moghalu, has resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Benue State High Court, last Wednesday, restrained the APC NWC from dissolving the State Working Committee.

But in spite of the court order, the National Working Committee (NWC) of APC later announced the dissolution of the Agada-led SWC in clear contravention against the court order.

Addressing journalists after the NWC met with the members of Benue Caretaker Committee on Tuesday in Abuja, the party’s Deputy National Women Leader, Hajia Zainab Ibrahim, said the terms of reference had been stated and the caretaker committee had been asked not to go beyond it.

“This evening, the National Working Committee of our great party met with the newly formed caretaker committee to administer the affairs of APC in Benue State for six months.

“This call was a result of complaints from Benue that the committee has dissolved some local government party executives. This made the NWC to summon the seven-man caretaker committee to read to them clearly their ‘Terms of Reference.’

“Their terms of reference as stated by the APC is to administer the party in Benue State for six months and also to conduct the election for the forthcoming local government elections.

“It is also part of their mandate to constitute the logistics that will conduct the elections from the LG to the ward level. And this has been clearly stated to them.

“They have no business dissolving, of course, dissolving any committee. Their terms of reference have been clearly stated and they have been asked not to go beyond their terms of reference.”

Meanwhile, Moghalu, in the resignation letter dated August 26, which he personally signed, was addressed to the Chairman Uruagu Ward 1, Nnewi, Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State and copied to both the Local Governments Area (LGA) and State Chairmen of the party.

His expected dumping of the APC, which has been a matter of intense speculation since the beginning of the year, finally came on Tuesday.

The letter read: “I bring you good wishes of my dear family and to formally notify you of my decision to resign my membership of the APC with effect from today, August 26, 2024.

“Please, kindly accept this as my personal decision. It is my utmost desire and expectations that all of us will continue to maintain cordial relationship that we have built together over the years

“I wish you and all the members of the party the very best. Please, accept as always the assurance of my best regards.”