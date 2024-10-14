Edo State Govt Writes Okpebholo, APC on Transition Team, Holds Inaugural Meeting

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Government has written to the Governor-elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) party to initiate the formation of a transition team, expected to interface with the transition team of the outgoing administration.



In a letter dated October 10, 2024, Secretary to the State Government, Joseph Eboigbe, who hinted that an inaugural meeting would hold today, establishing the team would allow both parties to begin meaningful discussions and share vital information that would ensure a seamless transfer of responsibilities and continuity of governance.



In July, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, had inaugurated a 20-member transition committee chaired by Mr. Joseph Eboigbe, to pilot the smooth transition of power and knowledge to the next administration.



The letter read: “I hope this message finds you in great spirits. As we prepare for the transition of power, we believe it is crucial to establish a smooth and effective collaboration between your team and our current administration.



“To facilitate this process, we invite you and your party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to initiate the formation of your transition team at your earliest convenience.



“Establishing this team will allow us to begin meaningful discussions and share vital information that will ensure a seamless transfer of responsibilities and continuity of governance.”



The Secretary to the State Government noted further, “We are committed to providing you with the necessary support and resources to make this transition as effective and efficient as possible. Consequently, 14th October, 2024 is proposed for the inaugural meeting for members of both Transition Committees.

“We look forward to your prompt response and to working closely with you and your team in the coming weeks. Together, we can set the foundation for a successful administration that meets the expectations of our constituents. Thank you for your attention,” he added.

However, the letter to Okpebholo, which was received by an admin secretary at the APC secretariat, Mr. Joy Oyere, has yet to be responded to.