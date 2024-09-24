Sokoto LG Elections: APC Sweeps all 23 Chairmen, 244 Councillorships

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto





The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the seats contested in the local government election conducted in Sokoto State last Saturday.

This was disclosed by the Chairman, State Independent Electoral Commission, Alhaji Aliyu Sulaiman, at the commission’s office in Sokoto.

According to him, the election was keenly contested by fifteen political parties in the state.

He added that all the fifteen political parties had fielded candidates for both the chairmanship and councillorship seats, at the end of which APC won all the seats.

The chairman further said the election was conducted in a free, fair and a peaceful atmosphere.

Aliyu commended the electorate for the way and manner they conducted themselves during the election.

He also praised Gov Ahmed Aliyu for his invaluable support to the commission, which he said, led to the successful conduct of the election as well his non-interference in the commission’s activities.

The local government election was conducted peacefully, with a large turnout of voters recorded across the 23 local government areas of the state.

Winners were later presented with certificates of return.