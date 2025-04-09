NO MESSING AROUND WITH SCIENCE

Scientists have recreated the American Dire Wolf using DNA from a tooth and a bone but why? The wolf is of no specific value in the environment and is, or will be a dangerous wild animal.

Scientists are always trying to make the world a better place but on the other side, there are numerous movies and conspiracy sites that show the problems that scientists could cause. Fortunately the movies are fictional and the conspiracy sites are farcical.

With the world’s problems, climate, food production, pollution, and more, it might be best to skip returning animals that nature, sometimes with the help of humans, allowed to disappear.

When we are all safe, healthy, well fed, educated and sheltered, then scientists can bring back the Dodo and the T-rex but maybe not the Megalodon.

As a retired science teacher I want my ex-students to see the great achievements that I told them science could produce rather than a few lost animals.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia