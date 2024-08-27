‘Party without Reasonable Percentage of Women Should not be Registered’

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Former Deputy Governor of Plateau State and Minister of Women Affairs, Paulen Tallen, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to register political parties without reasonable percentage of women, as well as create better conditions for women in politics.

While responding to the forthcoming Edo and Ondo States elections, Tallen, who encouraged women to come out en masse and vote for their preferred candidates, said the number of women that were given tickets to participate in both elections is so minimal and amounts to nothing.

The politician, who stated this in Abuja at a book presentation titled: ‘From Margins to Mainstream’, which was authored by Princess Nikky Onyeri, said Nigeria has capable women that can stand shoulder to shoulder with men if given the chance.

She noted that so far, those that have been given the opportunity have not failed and as such, more opportunities should be given to women of this country.

According to her, “They should come out en masse as usual and support the right candidate.”

“But again, I feel saddened because the number of women that were given tickets to participate in both elections is so minimal and amounts to nothing. Again, that is not encouraging.

“It’s not that women are not making efforts to contest, but they are not being given the support to have the tickets and be part of the election process. That has to change, so we are calling on all our political parties and INEC to ensure that they give better conditions. But if women are not given a reasonable percentage, that party should not be registered.

“We have capable women that can stand shoulder to shoulder with men in this country if given the chance. So far, so good, those that have been given the opportunity have not failed this country and I pray that more opportunities will be given to women of this country. Women should be carried along, and by so doing, you’re not doing a favour to women but for the benefit of the country.”

The author of the book, a victim of cancer misdiagnosis, said the book speaks volumes because women are doing so much, but unacknowledged.

Segmented into three parts, which states about Nigerian women of the past in the present and that of the next generation, Onyeri said the responsibility that rest on a woman to ensure that the home is moving is enormous, and in every field, women have made their marks and are in need of encouragement and support from more women for the country to be better off.