New Spy Chiefs Trigger New Expectations in Nation’s Security

•Mohammed replaces Abubakar as DG NIA, Ajayi takes Bichi’s place at DSS

•Tinubu charges new men to reposition agencies, use experience to tackle security

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





The changing of the guard, yesterday, at National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and Department of State Services (DSS) marked the beginning of new expectations by Nigerians in efforts to tackle the country’s security challenges.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the appointment of new Directors-General for NIA and DSS, following the resignation of the two top intelligence chiefs, Ahmed Abubakar and Yusuf Bichi, respectively.

Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, in a release, disclosed the appointment of Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed as the new Director-General of NIA, and Mr. Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi as Director-General of DSS.

The new appointments, Ngelale confirmed, were sequel to the resignation of the previous NIA and DSS chiefs.

Tinubu said he expected the new security chiefs to work assiduously to reposition the two intelligence agencies for better results. He charged them to bring their experience to bear in the task of tackling the security challenges bedevilling the country through enhanced collaboration with sister agencies, and in alignment with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

The president further thanked the outgoing directors-general of the two pivotal intelligence agencies for their services to the country, while wishing them success in their future endeavours.

The new spy chiefs have their work cut out for them, given the security situation across the country.

NORTH-WEST AND NORTH-EAST

In many parts of northern Nigeria, particularly North-west and North-east, insurgency and banditry have remained on the increase. This has resulted in food insecurity in several areas, as many crop farmers cannot access their farms due to the rising insecurity.

But the background to the unceasing banditry in these parts of the country has been traced to the failure of intelligence, which is why the new intelligence chiefs have to deploy their experience and manpower to good uses.

NORTH-CENTRAL

The age-old farmers/herders’ clash in some parts of North-central is still present, resulting in killings and cattle rustling, among other crimes, that have inhibited growth and development in that part of the country.

SOUTH-SOUTH

Oil theft in South-south is becoming an epidemic that has defied efforts to rein in the monster. Nigeria has suffered revenue loses running into billions of dollars over the last two decades because of oil theft.

While majority of Nigerians believe that the problem of oil theft in the Niger Delta is not insurmountable, what is considered missing is the political will on the part of the security agencies to patriotically discharge their duties and stop the crude stealing.

SOUTH-EAST

The security situation in the South-east is both home-made and self-inflicted, with the governors and leaders of the zone seemingly helpless, while unknown gunmen daily kidnap and kill innocent citizens.

What has further accentuated the situation is the ceaseless agitations by self-determination groups, including the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), with different demands, which have not yielded results before the government.

Thus, while many have advocated political solution as the best in the circumstance, there is no doubting the fact that the new spy chiefs would play key roles in trying to bring the situation under control.

SOUTH-WEST

The hitherto peaceful South-west is currently on the throes of intense kidnapping and armed robbery, including the most cosmopolitan parts of the zone.

Although the leadership in South-west have been doing a lot to address the situation, their efforts are clearly not enough in the face of the spate of kidnappings that are constantly being witnessed.

Generally, kidnapping, which is now a kind of industry across Nigeria, has scaled up despite the biometric registration via the National Identification Number (NIN), and in spite of efforts to register sim cards, as a measure to tame the rising insecurity.

It is against this backdrop that the intelligence chiefs are expected to understand the task before them as they assume office at a most inauspicious time in the country’s history.

Meanwhile, the former NIA director-general, Abubakar, had on Saturday submitted his letter of resignation to the president at State House, Abuja. He tendered his resignation after meeting with Tinubu, citing personal and family reasons.

The ex-NIA boss was first appointed in 2018 by former President Muhammadu Buhari, who extended his stay in office in December 2021.

The new NIA boss, Mohammed, has had an illustrious career in the foreign service since joining the NIA in 1995. He has served in various roles, culminating in his promotion to the rank of Director and his subsequent appointment as the head of the Nigerian mission to Libya.

The 1990 graduate of Bayero University, Kano, served in North Korea, Pakistan, Sudan, and at State House, Abuja.

On his part, Bichi, sources claimed, did not intend to make public his resignation until his replacement was announced by the presidency, ending a career that was brought back to life from retirement, also by Buhari.

The new director-general of DSS, Mr. Adeola Ajayi, rose through the ranks to attain his current post of Assistant Director-General of the Service. He had, at various times, served as State Director in Bauchi, Enugu, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Kogi.