Ife Varsity Law Class of 1984  Celebrates 40th Anniversary 

Wale Igbintade

The 1984 Class, Faculty of Law of the then University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State at the weekend celebrated its 40 years graduation anniversary by honouring some of its members who have made remarkable achievements and distinguished themselves in their respective fields.

The 40 years anniversary held last Saturday at the Sir Adetokunbo Ademola hall, Nigeria Law School, Victoria Island, Lagos, was chaired by their former teacher, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN).

In his opening speech, the Class President, Mr. Adedokun Makinde (SAN), recalled with nostalgia, the unique roles played by members during their days at the university when they used to rush to the cafeteria, burn the midnight oil among others.

He said: “I remember those days of ‘first eleven’ at the cafeteria, burning the midnight oil at the central cafeteria among other study centres. Our paths diverged after graduation, leading us down different roads and towards various destinations.”

“Some of us pursued higher education, some entered the workforce and others embarked on different adventures. Despite the diverse paths we have taken, we are all connected by the memories we share and the bond we formed during those formative years.

‘’As we gather here, let’s take moment to remember those who are no longer with us but whose presence is still felt in our hearts. Let’s raise a toast to the lecturers who mentored, guided, challenged and inspired us to reach for the stars. Let’s express our gratitude to our families and loved ones who supported us through the highs and lows of our lives.

‘’Tonight, we come together not just to reminisce about the past but to recognise and honour the remarkable achievements of our distinguished alumni. These individuals who will shortly receive plaques of honour have made significant contributions in their respective fields embodying the excellence that our faculty strives to instill in every student.

Makinde also announced the launching of an endowment fund dedicated to the future development of the faculty of law of the university to ensure that future generations of students receive the same high-quality education that enabled them excel in their chosen careers.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Itse Sagay commended the Class 84 for the invitation extended to him, stressing that it is not every teacher that former students invite to occasions.

Sagay recalled that Class 84 was an exceptionally large class with almost 300 students, adding that there were rumours that the university had taken a decision to make half of the class either repeat or withdraw.

He said: “I had to reassure the class that there was no such plan by the university. I also remember distributing a research publication on how to successfully prepare for examinations in order to douse unnecessary anxiety over the looming Almighty June. And I’m glad that at the end of it all, almost every one of you came successfully, and here we are.’’

The class also honoured some of its members who have made remarkable achievements in their chosen careers, these include, Justice Habeeb Adewale Abiru, who has been elevated to the Supreme Court, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services) University of Lagos, Prof. Ayodele Atsenuwa, Class President, Mr. Adedokun Makinde SAN, Dr. Segun Olugboyegun, Prof. Eniola Longe-Atkins, Prof. Charity Udokamma Emaviwe, Mrs. Adeyinka Aroyewun, and Yamah Mohammed.

Other honourees are the immediate-past Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye; Justice A.A Babawale, Justice Ekaette Essien-Obot, Dr. Charles Mekwunye SAN, Mrs. Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Mr Akin Akintoye SAN, Justice Funsho Dada, Prof. Wahab Egbewole SAN, Mrs. Olusola Adegbonmure, Dr. Alexander Adeyinka, Mr. Charles Obishai SAN, Mrs. Elizabeth Amrovhe, Mr. Abiola Oyebanji SAN, Mrs. May Agbamuche- Mbu, Mr. Adegoke Oshunniyi, Mrs. Funkazi Koroye-Crooks and Mr. Ikenna Egbuna SAN.