Edun Unveils ASAP Implementation Committee to Revitalise Key Economic Sectors 

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has unveiled the implementation committee of the Accelerated Stabilisation and Advancement Plan (ASAP) which is aimed at revitalising key sectors of the economy.

ASAP, which seeks to drive sustainable development across eight priority sectors of the economy, including agriculture, energy, and health, is aimed at addressing key challenges affecting the reform initiatives of the Federal Government and stimulate development in various sectors of the economy.

Edun, who spoke in Abuja when he chaired the first inaugural meeting of the ASAP Implementation Committee Monday, said it marked a significant milestone in Nigeria’s renewed commitment to addressing critical economic challenges and fostering sustainable development across key sectors.

Quoting the minister, the Director, Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, in a statement, said the landmark initiative is a key component of President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda, which aims to drive sustainable development across eight priority sectors of the economy, including agriculture, energy and health.

In his opening remarks, Edun highlighted the collaborative nature of the project, informing the committee that they would work closely with technical experts from various government agencies to establish clear milestones and ensure the effective execution of ASAP.

He expressed the government’s dedication to addressing key issues such as agricultural productivity and announced a coordinated dry season farming initiative, between the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS), as well as the African Development Bank (AfDB), collaborating to ensure the timely delivery of fertilisers and other critical inputs to farmers.

The meeting brought together key government officials including the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari; the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Muhammad Ali Pate; Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, as well as the Director General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Tanimu Yakubu, among others.

“As the ASAP Implementation Committee moves forward, it will focus on driving progress in each of the identified priority areas, ensuring that the plan’s objectives are met with precision and accountability.

“With the ASAP Implementation Committee underway, Nigeria is poised to witness a transformative era of economic growth and development.

“Under the chairmanship of HM Edun, the committee will work tirelessly to ensure the effective execution of the plan, addressing critical issues and fostering collaboration among government agencies and stakeholders.

“As the committee drives progress in each priority area, Nigeria can expect a brighter economic future, marked by precision, accountability and sustainable development,” the statement said.