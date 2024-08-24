Tech4Dev, UK-Nigeria Tech Hub Chart Blueprint to Grow Creative Economy

The Technology for Social Change and Development Initiative (Tech4Dev), in partnership with the UK-Nigeria Tech Hub of the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO), and the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture have concluded a two-day value chain mapping exercise to address challenges in the state’s creative sector.

Lagos, hailed as Africa’s creative capital, boasts a rich tapestry of creative expression, from the pulsating beats of its music scene to the dynamic storytelling of Nollywood.

However, beneath the surface of this vibrant ecosystem lies a critical need for strategic government backing to bolster the sector’s investment attractiveness.

According to a statement, this was the central theme of a recent gathering where key stakeholders advocated for comprehensive policies to unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s creative economy.

The event brought together over 70 stakeholders, including private sector players, value chain actors and government officials, with a particular focus on the need for government’s increased efforts in promoting the ease of doing business through better infrastructure, talent development, and clear policy direction.

“Nigeria’s creative ecosystem is a convergence of diverse industries and value chains, including the thriving Nollywood film industry, music, publishing, fashion, hospitality, tourism, and other digitally enabled sub-sectors.

“Despite the estimated 4.2 million jobs created across media, entertainment, beauty and lifestyle, visual arts, tourism, and hospitality, the Nigerian creative industry has yet to realise its full potential. Experts suggest that the sector could contribute up to $100 billion annually and generate an additional 2.7 million jobs by 2030— statistics that are expected to grow at five per cent annually.

“The active involvement of the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture in the value chain mapping exercise serves as an indication of the government’s commitment to cultivating a thriving creative sector,” the statement added.

Country Director of the UK-Nigeria Tech Hub, Oyinkan Akintola-Bello, stressed the need for synergy between the government and private sector to grow the creative economy in Nigeria.

“It was refreshing to hear about some of the government’s intervention in the creative ecosystem. I envision a collaborative approach where the government and private sector work together to cultivate Nigeria’s creative economy. A crucial next step is gathering comprehensive data, particularly for the creative economy map, to empower informed decision-making on investments, skill development, and even identifying historical filming locations.”

Country Manager at Tech4Dev, Micheal John added, “The Lagos State Creative Sector mapping was a game-changer for us. We finally understand the creative sector in detail and have a clear picture of the government’s vision and direction. Now, it’s time to mainstream findings into policy frameworks, create an illustrative map of the creative economy, and focus on soft infrastructure to support creativity.”

Also, Senior Research and Policy Manager, Immanuel Umukoro said, “The absence of a clear policy framework is a significant barrier to attracting investment into the creative sector. We need synergy across MDAs and a policy that speaks to the creative sector in general. By creating an illustrative map and focusing on soft infrastructure, we can encourage investors to come into the creative space.”