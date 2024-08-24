  • Saturday, 24th August, 2024

Sympathetic Syndromes?

Politics | 2 hours ago

Sometimes the comments about letters to the editor are more interesting than the letters and certainly more colorful. A recent comment referred to “Trump derangement syndrome”. 

This is a phrase that needs something extra, maybe an apostrophe. Is it about Trump’s derangement being a syndrome of the worst of political battles? Is it Trump’s effort to cause derangement in the election process so that he can return? Is it about a deranged writer’s obsession with Trump?

I’ll leave it to the reader to decide.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

