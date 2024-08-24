Police Reveal How 21-year-old Man Kidnapped Teenager, Demanded N2m Ransom

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested and paraded a 21-year-old man, Halilu Yusuf, for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old son of his foreman at Kofar Sauri Quarters in Katsina Local Government Area of the state.

The command said the suspect lured and abducted the teenager from the quarters situated in Katsina metropolis and demanded the sum of N2 million from the father of the victim as ransom to secure his freedom through “an anonymous phone call”.



Parading the suspect among other suspected criminals, the Spokesman of the Command, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, said Yusuf was ferred out and apprehended by the police operatives after creditable intelligence reports about the heinous act.

He added that the suspected kidnapper was successfully traced to his enclave and nabbed on August 17 by the team of police personnel lead by the divisional police officer in charge of GRA station, and rescued the juvenile unhurt.



Aliyu said, “On the 17th of August, 2024, at about 1400 hrs, based on credible intelligence, the command has succeeded in arresting one Halilu Yusuf, m., age 21, of Gesawa via Shinkafi village, Katsina State, in connection with a suspected case of kidnapping of a six-year-old boy.

“On August 14th, 2024, at about 1900 hrs, the suspect lured and kidnapped the victim from Kofar Sauri Quarters and demanded the sum of two million naira from the father of the victim as ransom to secure his release via an anonymous phone call.



“Upon receipt of the report, quickly, the DPO GRA KTN mobilised operatives and swung into action. The suspect was successfully traced and arrested, and the victim was rescued unhurt. During the investigation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence.”

The assistant superintendent of police noted that the suspect would be charged to court after preliminary investigation by police for prosecution.