El-Amin International School Holds Graduation in Minna

Duro Ikhazuagbe

The 27th Graduation Ceremony of El-Amin International School, Minna held recently in the Niger State capital with funfair and glamour.

Although the nstitution comprises both primary and secondary schools, this event celebrated the graduation of the secondary school students. It was a colourful, elegant, and exceptionally well-attended ceremony.

Among the distinguished guests were two former Governors of Niger State—Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu and Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello—as well as the Emir of Minna, alongside an impressive array of dignitaries from across the country. The outstanding guest of the ceremony was Mahmud Magaji, SAN, who was the Chief Launcher of the School’s magazine.

The school, founded by the late Maryam Babangida, former First Lady of Nigeria and wife of former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), remains a fitting testament to her enduring commitment to education. Today, the institution is led by its Executive Director, Dr. Muhammad Babangida, under whose stewardship it continues to uphold the ideals upon which it was established.

Perhaps the most inspiring feature of the ceremony was the composition of the graduating class. The students truly reflected the Nigerian federation, representing virtually every region and a rich diversity of ethnic backgrounds. This unity in diversity came alive during the cultural displays. While every performance was commendable, the Igbo cultural dance stood out for its vibrancy, energy, and artistic brilliance, drawing enthusiastic applause and admiration from the audience.

The quality of the students was equally impressive. Judging from their speeches, presentations, and artistic renditions, the educational value imparted by the school was unmistakably evident. They were intelligent, articulate, confident, and remarkably composed. Each student spoke fluent English with admirable poise and clarity, free from any distracting accent, demonstrating not only academic excellence but also the confidence that quality education nurtures.

Another remarkable feature of the ceremony was the significant number of students sponsored by the Sokoto State Government. Many of these students distinguished themselves academically, receiving awards for outstanding performance in various subjects. Their achievements spoke volumes about the transformative impact of educational investment. It was therefore fitting that the programme accorded special recognition to the Sokoto State delegation.

The atmosphere throughout the event created an ecosystem of commitment to learning and excellence. The impressive attendance, meticulous organisation, and genuine enthusiasm of everyone present reinforced the message that education remains one of the most powerful instruments for personal and national development.

Listening to the valedictorian, Ayodeji, who had progressed from the nursery school through the primary and secondary sections of El-Amin International School, was particularly moving. His journey illustrated the enduring value of continuity in quality education and inspired reflections on the immense possibilities that disciplined learning and sound character formation can unlock.

The ceremony was a reminder that investing in education is not merely an expenditure; it is an investment in the future of society.