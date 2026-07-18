Iheanacho Snubs Celtic, Heads for Turkish Super Lig

Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho has officially completed a surprise move to Turkish club Bursaspor, effectively ending his association with Celtic.

The Nigeria international has signed a three-year contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2029.l

The 29-year-old joins Bursaspor as a free agent after his contract with Scottish champions Celtic expired on June 30. His departure comes despite Celtic’s efforts to keep him in Glasgow, with the Scottish giants reportedly offering him fresh terms after deciding not to activate the automatic 12-month extension in his previous deal.

Instead, Iheanacho chose a fresh challenge in Turkey after Bursaspor presented a significantly better financial package to convince the Nigerian international to make the move.

Bursaspor officially announced the signing yesterday, unveiling Iheanacho with a creative Odyssey-themed video across the club’s social media platforms. The announcement quickly attracted attention from football fans in both Turkey and Nigeria, as another Super Eagles star prepares to play in the same country as Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen, the most valuable player in Turkish football.

The move is another major chapter in Iheanacho’s career after spells in England, Spain and Scotland. Having previously played for Manchester City, Leicester City, and Sevilla before moving to Celtic, the forward now hopes to become a key figure in Bursaspor’s ambitious rebuilding project.

Although injuries limited his playing time during the 2025-26 season, Iheanacho still made a huge impact whenever Celtic needed him most. He finished the campaign with nine goals in 24 appearances and earned a reputation as the club’s most reliable match-winner from the bench.

The Nigerian scored several decisive late goals, including dramatic winners against Motherwell, Dundee and Hibernian as Celtic successfully defended the Scottish Premiership title. His influence became even greater during the closing weeks of the season, when he scored five goals in his final eight appearances despite coming on as a substitute in every match.

One of his most memorable moments came against Motherwell, where he converted a last-minute penalty in a thrilling 3-2 victory that pushed Celtic closer to another league championship.

He also finished the season in perfect fashion by scoring in Celtic’s 3-1 victory over Dunfermline Athletic in the Scottish Cup final, helping the Glasgow club complete another domestic double by lifting both the Premiership title and the Scottish Cup.