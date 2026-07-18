Tunji-Ojo: Redefining Leadership for a Greater Ondo State

Emmanuel Fadola





In the evolving conversation about the future of Ondo State, the question of leadership has assumed renewed importance. For a state endowed with significant human and natural resources, the challenge is no longer simply about political succession. It is about the quality of leadership required to translate potential into sustainable development.

It is within this context that the public record of Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, has attracted considerable attention. Tunji-Ojo, popularly known as BTO, has emerged as one of the more prominent figures associated with institutional reform and public-sector innovation in Nigeria. His approach to governance has been defined by an emphasis on efficiency, technology, service delivery and measurable outcomes.

The Ministry of the Interior is a complex institution with responsibilities spanning internal security coordination, immigration, correctional services and other critical aspects of national administration. Reforming such a ministry requires more than political authority. It demands administrative capacity, institutional understanding and the courage to challenge established practices.

Tunji-Ojo’s public service record has been shaped by that reform-oriented approach. His tenure has been associated with efforts to modernise government processes, improve the efficiency of public services and strengthen citizens’ confidence in institutions. The broader lesson from this experience is that government can function more effectively when innovation, accountability and performance are treated as central principles rather than peripheral considerations.

But the argument for BTO extends beyond his current national assignment. For many in Ondo State, his appeal lies partly in the belief that the experience acquired at the federal level could be applied to the developmental challenges confronting the state.

Ondo possesses considerable advantages. Its people have distinguished themselves across business, academia, public administration, technology, the professions and the creative industries. The state is also endowed with significant agricultural, industrial, energy, tourism and maritime potential.

Yet, the question remains whether these advantages have been converted into the level of economic transformation that the state’s resources ought to support. That question deserves an honest and sustained debate.

In the years ahead, Ondo State will require leadership capable of thinking beyond the traditional boundaries of politics. The demands of modern governance include economic planning, infrastructure development, human-capital investment, industrialisation, technology, healthcare, education and the ability to attract private investment and development partnerships.

The experience of leaders who have operated at both the legislative and executive levels can be particularly valuable in this regard. Tunji-Ojo’s background in the National Assembly and his current role in the executive branch have exposed him to the processes of lawmaking, policymaking and administration. Such experience provides a perspective on governance that extends beyond electoral politics.

The central question, therefore, should not be whether any individual is without limitations. No serious assessment of leadership should be based on personality cults or political sentiment. The more important question is whether a prospective leader possesses the competence, vision, discipline and institutional understanding required to confront the challenges of the moment. On this score, many supporters of BTO point to his emphasis on results.

Across the world, successful societies are built through deliberate policy choices and consistent execution. Natural resources alone do not guarantee prosperity. The decisive factor is often the quality of institutions and the capacity of leaders to mobilise human and material resources towards clearly defined objectives.

For Ondo State, this means investing more deliberately in its people. Education, healthcare, vocational training, entrepreneurship and youth development must be viewed not merely as social interventions but as essential components of economic strategy.

The future of the state will be determined, in significant measure, by the opportunities available to its young population. A government that equips its young people with relevant skills, access to education and pathways to employment and enterprise is investing directly in the state’s long-term prosperity.

This is also where leadership accessibility matters. Governance cannot be effective when it is disconnected from the realities of ordinary citizens. Leaders must be able to listen, understand the concerns of the people and translate those concerns into policy priorities.

Tunji-Ojo’s supporters regard his accessibility and engagement with citizens as part of his political strength. They also point to the national exposure and professional relationships acquired through his public service as potential assets that could help Ondo State attract investment, development partnerships and new economic opportunities.

Of course, the ability to attract investment is not determined by personal networks alone. Investors are ultimately drawn to environments with credible institutions, reliable infrastructure, policy consistency, security and a predictable business climate. Any future administration in Ondo State would therefore need to combine political leadership with institutional reform and a clear economic strategy.

The state also needs a politics capable of rising above narrow divisions. Questions of zoning, equity and inclusion remain legitimate features of democratic politics. However, they should not completely displace the larger developmental question. At a critical point in its history, Ondo State must be able to ask what type of leadership can best respond to its economic and social challenges.

The state was created with enormous promise. Yet many citizens believe that its development has not kept pace with its potential. The progress recorded by some younger states, including Ekiti, has inevitably prompted reflection among Ondo people about the pace and direction of their own development.

That comparison should not be approached with envy, nor should it be reduced to political rivalry. It should serve as a reminder that progress is possible when leadership combines vision with planning, discipline and sustained execution. The next chapter of Ondo State’s history should therefore be defined by a serious conversation about competence, capacity and results.

The argument for BTO is ultimately an argument about the kind of leadership required to move Ondo State forward. His supporters believe that his experience in both the legislative and executive arms of government, his record of institutional reform and his understanding of contemporary governance position him for greater responsibilities.

Whether or not one agrees with every political position associated with him, the larger point remains valid: Ondo State needs leadership that can convert its considerable potential into measurable development. History is ultimately judged by outcomes. Political origins, slogans and promises may shape public perception, but what endures is the impact of leadership on the lives of citizens.

The task before Ondo State is to build an economy that creates opportunities, institutions that command confidence and a society in which its young people can see a future worth investing in.

The debate about the state’s future should therefore be guided by one fundamental question: who possesses the vision, competence, courage and capacity to lead Ondo State towards that future? For many, BTO is a compelling answer to that question.

.Prince Fadola, FCPA, an APC chieftain from Idanre/Ifedore, writes from Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State