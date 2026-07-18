Super Falcons vs Black Queens Pre-Wafcon Friendly  Cancelled

JOLLOF DERBY

The much-anticipated Jollof Derby between the Super Falcons of Nigeria and the Black Queens of Ghana in Casablanca has been cancelled.

The development was confirmed by the official channel of the Nigerian women’s national team yesterday evening, with the announcement stating that the encounter scheduled for Saturday, July 18, 2026, in Casablanca, Morocco, was called off due to unforeseen circumstances.

The cancellation comes as both West African rivals intensify preparations for the 2026 Wafcon, where they will compete among Africa’s top women’s football nations.

Nigeria are heading into the tournament as defending champions and record 10-time African champions, with their sights set on extending their dominance on the continent.

The Super Falcons have been preparing under head coach, Justine Madugu, who has continued building a squad capable of challenging for another continental title.

Nigeria will face a challenging group stage at Wafcon 2026 after being drawn in Group C alongside Zambia, Egypt and Malawi.

The tournament will take place in Morocco, with the Super Falcons aiming to defend the title they won at the previous edition.

The cancelled meeting with Ghana was expected to serve as a valuable test for Madugu’s team before the continental showpiece.

However, the Super Falcons will now turn their full attention to their opening WAFCON fixture and their quest for an 11th African women’s football crown.