Ihezuo Skips Pre-season with Mexican Club to Join Falcons’ WAFCON Campaign

Pachuca Tuzas of Mexico striker, Chinwendu Veronica Ihezuo has opted to skip pre-season with her Liga MX Femenil club, as she prefers to join Nigeria’s female national team, Super Falcons’ camp in preparation for this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Naitons (WAFCON).

With WAFCON 2026 kicking off on July 26th in Rabat, Morocco, and Nigeria stepping out two days later for their first group match against debuting Malawi, Ihezuo believes she has an obligation to join the Falcons’ camp early.

With that in mind, the former top striker at Pelican Stars of Calabar, Delta Queens of Asaba, BIIK Kazygurt of Kazakhstan, Henan Jianye and Meizhou Hakka of China as well as Monterrey of Mexico is now bracing for a busy spell with Nigeria at the 14th edition of the women’s continental championship.

While keeping hope alive that she and her national team colleagues will once again be crowned African champions for the 11th time, when the competition comes to an end on August 16, Ihezuo admitted it will not be an easy ambition to achieve, but stressed it’s a target she personally wants to achieve.

That determination has helped Ihezuo shake off a recent bout with injury and the 29-year-old attacker, who was born on April 30th, 1997 in Ajegunle area of Lagos, believes she can contribute a lot in helping the Falcons play like defending champions, though they cannot afford to be over-confident.

“God has been great and I give Him all the glory. I am now healed and fully-recovered. Presently, my club is in pre-season, but I am ready to fly to Morocco and team up with the Super Falcons to make Nigeria proud.

“I believe in the team that we have, the oneness amongst us, our hard work, and the courage that keeps us going. We are not only going for a World Cup ticket but also to retain the cup,” Ihezuo concluded with a strong tone of optimism.