Adams Set for Serie A Move with Key Details Sorted

Super Eagles forward, Akor Adams is closing in on a move to newly promoted Serie A side, Venezia, with the transfer now entering its final stages.

The Nigerian striker had already agreed personal terms with the Italian club, while Venezia also reached an agreement with Sevilla over a transfer fee that will see Adams make the switch to Italy.

Although a few final details still needed to be resolved before the move could progress, those issues have now been sorted, clearing the way for the deal to move to its next phase.

Venezia beat competition from Olympique Marseille to secure Adams’ signature, while another French club also made a late attempt to hijack the transfer. However, the 26-year-old had already made up his mind to join the Italian side and remained committed to his decision.

According to Buchi Laba on X, the remaining details of the deal have now been finalised, with Adams expected to travel to Italy this weekend for his medical before completing the transfer.

With Venezia closing in on a deal worth just over €23 million in total, Akor Adams is now preparing for the next chapter of his career in Serie A, where he will hope to build on the impressive form he showed at Sevilla.

The Benue State-born forward began his European career in Norway with Sogndal before joining Lillestrøm. His performances earned him a move to Montpellier, and he later completed a transfer to Sevilla in January 2025.

After a difficult start to life in La Liga, the striker established himself as one of Sevilla’s most important players. He played a key role in their successful battle against relegation and finished the season as the club’s top scorer in the league with 10 goals.