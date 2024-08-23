Belgian, Australian, Canadian Envoys Back NEITI on Open Data Policy

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Embassy of Belgium as well as Australian and Canadian High Commissions in Nigeria have pledged to support the Open Data policy of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

The diplomats made the pledge shortly after an inspection of the newly completed NEITI data centre during a courtesy visit to NEITI House in Abuja.

The visiting envoys were those of Belgium, Mr Pieter Leenknegt, Australian High Commissioner, Leilani Bin-Juda and the Canadian High Commissioner, Jammie Christoff .



They said the project was an important milestone in the use of credible data to fight corruption in the extractive industry, pledging to support the NEITI centre with skills development, training and technical assistance.

Leenknegt, the Belgian envoy stated that with reliable data, transparency will improve in the country’s extractive sector as the public will begin to as questions of their elected officials.



“They will ask about where the revenue is and how it is being spent and disbursed,” he argued.

Also speaking, Australian envoy, Bin-Juda, said the country remains focused on the importance of openness in the extractive industries which will help to build investor confidence.

Canadian high commissioner, Christoff, stressed that as a well-known country in mining, the country could offer support and provide some advice in that area, stressing that it was important to have information that is verifiable, and valid.



The Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Ogbonnaya Orji, in his remarks, welcomed the visit of the ambassadors to NEITI House as an opportunity to deepen cooperation and partnership between NEITI and the diplomatic community in Nigeria.

“As supporting countries to the EITI at the global level, your visit is a great opportunity to domesticate the support of your respective countries to the EITI at global levels to connect directly with Nigerian citizens who earnestly desire that the abundant natural resources in this country works for the benefit of all not just a few”.



Orji called for closer partnership between the diplomatic missions and NEITI to strengthen the organisation’s international affiliation under the global EITI.

“Your visit is a huge encouragement to us as an agency and an endorsement of our strong international affiliation and partnership with 57 other resource-rich countries,” Orji remarked.

He told the envoys that the global transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources poses significant risks to countries that depend heavily on hydrocarbon-based natural resource revenues for survival.



“Our country, Nigeria is heavily dependent on oil revenues for survival. Your visit is an opportunity to highlight the importance of partnership and cooperation between under developed, developing and developed countries which are all found within the EITI community to share knowledge, skills and technical support with our organisation.

“This will help our government and citizens with timely policy decisions and strategies to deal with these complex challenges and unavoidable unfolding developments in the extractive sector,” he added.



He explained that NEITI’s decision to build a data centre was to enable the agency support the reforms in the extractive industries with evidence-based decisions.

The representatives of the National Working Group (NWG), Mathew Adoli pledged the support of the board to deepening NEITI’s existing partnership and collaboration with diplomatic missions in Nigeria and international development partners to expand the scope of EITI implementation in the country.



On the role of the civil society, the representative of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on NEITI board, Dr. Erisa Danladi Sarki identified the importance of sustainable advocacy to draw local and international attention to issues of gender and environment arising from oil, gas and mining exploration activities.