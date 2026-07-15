Oborevwori, Media Veterans, Others Laud Nduka Obaigbena’s Enduring Legacy at 67

•Celebrate THISWEEK founding at 40

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba and Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, leading figures in Nigeria’s media industry and other prominent Nigerians, last night, paid glowing tributes to the Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of THISDAY and Arise Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, on his 67th birthday and the 40th anniversary of the founding of THISWEEK Magazine, describing him as a visionary whose bold leadership has transformed journalism beyond the shores of Nigeria.

Described Obaigbena as one of Africa’s most influential figures with enduring legacy in the journalism and communication industry globally, the governor commended Obaigbena for his exceptional contributions to the growth of Nigeria’s media industry and his unwavering commitment to promoting credible journalism over the decades.

Speaking in Asaba yesterday through his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Oborevwori described Obaigbena as an illustrious son of Delta State, renowned African media icon and entrepreneur, who has continued to write the name of the state in letters of gold by projecting Delta in a positive image nationally and internationally.

The governor noted that the reputable publisher and businessman “has distinguished himself as an innovative media executive whose vision transformed newspaper publishing and television broadcasting” while setting new standards of excellence in the profession.

He observed that Obaigbena’s leadership of THISDAY Newspapers and ARISE News has strengthened democratic values, expanded public discourse, and projected Nigeria’s voice on the global media stage.

The governor recalled Obaigbena’s remarkable tenure as President of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), saying it was a period marked by strong advocacy for press freedom, professionalism and the advancement of the media industry.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I heartily congratulate our distinguished son and brother, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, as he marks his 67th birthday.

“Your remarkable achievements in media entrepreneurship and your enduring contributions to journalism have earned you respect both within Nigeria and internationally.

“Through your visionary leadership, you have built enduring media institutions that continue to shape public opinion, deepen democratic engagement, and inspire a new generation of media professionals.

“We are proud of your accomplishments and the positive image you have brought to Delta State and Nigeria through your outstanding career,” he said.

Oborevwori, however, prayed for God’s continued blessings upon the media icon, wishing him good health, renewed strength, and many more years of impactful service to the media profession, the nation, and humanity.

Also, at THISWEEK 40th anniversary, yesterday, in Lagos, leading figures in Nigeria’s media industry praised Obaigbena, who is also the founder of Lekeleke, a social media platform, for his unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation and independent reporting.

They noted that his influence has shaped generations of journalists and redefined media practice in Nigeria.

The media veterans spoke at a cocktail event in Lagos.

In his remarks, former Governor of Ogun State and erstwhile Editor of Daily Times, Aremo Olusegun Osoba said: “We have come a long way together. I am happy I gave him (Obaigbena) all the encouragement because in was in Daily Times then.

“I supported him and I am happy that he is bigger than me today. The prayer we always pray is that our younger ones should be bigger than us. I am happy to see you grow. You have done what so many media houses have not done and I pray you keep growing bigger.”

Former Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Bank and former Economy/Business Editor of THISWEEK, Chief Lawson Omokhodion, recounted how his long-standing relationship with Obaigbena influenced his decision to leave Newswatch and join the newly established THISWEEK.

He said their friendship dated back to their school days in the early 1970s and had grown into a bond of deep trust, culminating in Obaigbena inviting him to join THISWEEK.

Omokhodion recalled that despite concerns from colleagues at Newswatch, he resigned because he believed in Obaigbena’s vision for the new publication.

He proceeded on leave immediately after submitting his resignation, fully aware of the opportunities that awaited him at THISWEEK.

He added that the transition generated widespread attention after his name appeared in the first edition of THISWEEK as Business and Economy Editor, while it also featured same week in Newswatch as Business Editor.

According to him, the unusual situation sparked intense curiosity across the media industry, with journalists and readers eager to know the story behind his simultaneous appearance in the two competing magazines.

He praised Obaigbena for the vision in setting up THISWEEK.

He recalled that whenever particularly explosive cover stories were published, reporters had to be moved under the cover of darkness and hidden in hotels for their safety.

According to him, the magazine maintained hotels where journalists often stayed after producing such high-impact investigative reports, as the period was marked by a brutal military regime.

Despite the hostile environment, he said THISWEEK continued to scale greater heights under Obaigbena, whom he described as a visionary with an unwavering determination to succeed.

Drawing a parallel with former United States President Barack Obama’s famous campaign slogan, “Yes, we can,” Omokhodion said Obaigbena’s philosophy was, “Yes, we will”—and he consistently turned bold ideas into reality.

He added that THISWEEK published stories others would not dare to touch, often attracting raids and harassment by security agencies, including the Department of State Services (DSS).

Yet, he said, Obaigbena remained resolute and never wavered in defending the magazine’s editorial independence.

“Nduka, may your shadow never grow dim. May your success never cease,” he added.

One of the founding editors of THISWEEK, Lanre Idowu, recalled the magazine’s public unveiling 40 years ago at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), describing it as the beginning of a bold vision that transformed journalism in Nigeria.

He said the magazine’s founders boldly declared at the launch that their closest competitor was Time magazine, a claim that surprised many colleagues in the media industry.

According to him, while the assertion did not sit well with some journalists at the time, the team remained committed to its vision of building a world-class Nigerian publication.

Idowu noted that the 40th anniversary was a reminder of THISWEEK’s pioneering role in shaping the country’s media landscape, stressing that the magazine laid the foundation for what later became THISDAY.

“For as long as THISDAY exists,” he said, “the memory and legacy of THISWEEK will never be forgotten.”

One of the founders of Newswatch magazine and veteran journalist, Ray Ekpu, reflected on the intense rivalry that existed between Newswatch and THISWEEK in the 1980s, describing it as a healthy competition that pushed both publications to excel.

Ekpu recalled that the two magazines closely monitored each other every week, each striving to outdo the other through superior journalism.

He noted that the era of fierce competition significantly raised professional standards in the Nigerian media industry, a level of rivalry he believed has diminished over the years.

He commended Obaigbena for successfully transforming THISWEEK from a weekly news magazine into THISDAY, describing the newspaper as one of the country’s finest in terms of editorial quality and design.

He said Obaigbena’s creativity was evident in several innovations, including moving opinion columns to the back page—a format that has since been adopted by many Nigerian newspapers.

Ekpu also expressed concern over the growing influence of social media, warning that it posed a serious challenge to credible journalism by blurring the line between facts and opinions.

He urged Nigerian newspapers to clearly distinguish news from commentary, as leading global publications such as The New York Times do, saying such a practice would strengthen public trust and reinforce journalistic credibility.

Managing Director of THISDAY, Mr. Eniola Bello, said the newspaper built on the strong foundation laid by THISWEEK when it was launched in 1995.

According to him, THISWEEK had become a dominant force in magazine journalism at the time, and its culture of innovation naturally transitioned into THISDAY.

He noted that the organisation introduced several groundbreaking initiatives, including full-colour printing, the popular back-page column, front-page advertising, and the segmentation of advertising into premium pages.

Bello added that the tradition of innovation has continued to evolve, with the organisation expanding beyond print into new media platforms to remain at the forefront of journalism.

President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Eze Anaba, said the Guild was proud to celebrate one of its distinguished members, patron and media icon, Obaigbena, describing him as an exceptional visionary whose impact on Nigerian journalism is unparalleled.

Congratulating Obaigbena on the 40th anniversary of THISWEEK, Anaba praised his brilliance, creativity and immense contributions to the media industry, noting that he has mentored and produced some of the country’s finest journalists.

He said it would be impossible to discuss the evolution of modern journalism in Nigeria without acknowledging Obaigbena’s transformative role and the generation of media professionals he has nurtured.

Speaking on behalf of the Nigerian Editors, Anaba said the Guild was immensely proud of Obaigbena’s achievements and prayed that his legacy, vision and innovative spirit would continue to inspire journalists and media practitioners across the country for many years to come.