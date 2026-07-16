Globacom Rewards 115 Dealers at 2026 Partners’ Gala

Globacom has reaffirmed its commitment to rewarding excellence, loyalty and strategic partnership by honouring 115 of its highest-performing business partners with millions of Naira in cash, brand-new vehicles and other valuable prizes at the 2026 Glo Partners’ Reward Gala.

Held in Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, the event celebrated dealers whose outstanding performances between January and June 2026 significantly contributed to the company’s continued growth and market leadership.

Speaking at the event, Globacom’s Cluster Head, Lagos 2, Abdul Rasaq Ande, described the gala as a celebration of the enduring partnership, shared vision and collaborative spirit that have remained central to Globacom’s remarkable journey over the past twenty-three years.

“Our partners have, over the years, been the bedrock of the Globacom ecosystem, and their success is our success,” Ande said.

Reflecting on the company’s evolution since commencing operations on 29 August 2003, Ande noted that Globacom had consistently distinguished itself through technological innovation, service excellence and sustained investment in telecommunications infrastructure. He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to further investments in next-generation technologies and network expansion to ensure that customers continue to enjoy world-class services across Nigeria.