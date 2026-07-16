Firms Gets Morgans GRC Financial Crime Prevention Awards Nomination

Yellow Card, the largest licensed stablecoin-based infrastructure provider operating across over 60 countries globally, including Nigeria and over 20 countries in Africa, has been nominated for multiple awards at the Morgans Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance (GRC) Financial Crime Awards 2026 (Africa Edition).

The nominations include “Organisational Excellence in Governance, Risk, and Compliance Award.”

The Morgans GRC & Financial Crime Prevention Awards recognise individuals and organisations that are setting the benchmark for excellence in governance, risk management, compliance, cybersecurity, fraud prevention, and the fight against financial crime across Africa. The awards, which celebrate leaders who are strengthening trust, resilience, and accountability within the financial services ecosystem, were founded in 2020 and have expanded beyond Africa to Europe and other parts of the world.

Yellow Card received a total of seven nominations across five categories. One institutional nomination in the Organisational Excellence in Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) category and six other individual nominations for two members of the team in four categories.

The Yellow Card nomination recipients are, Senior Compliance Manager and Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO) for West, Central, and East Africa, Bright Anyanwu, who received four nominations and Group Head, Transaction Risk and Financial Crime, Japhet Gana, who received two nominations.