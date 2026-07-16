Babcock University Installs Mobile Security Architecture for Campus Surveillance

Stories by Emma Okonji

Babcock University, has installed state-of-the-art mobile security system at the university campus, designed for 24 hours security surveillance within and around the campus, including the forest zone around the university environment.

The mobile security architecture has drone and a central control room located inside New Horizons Building in the Department of Computer Science, with large screen for visibility and monitoring purposes.

Speaking at the formal presentation of the mobile security architecture to the university, the CEO, New Horizons, Mr. Tim Akano, said the security gadgets were donated to the university, based on the long-standing partnership between the university and New Horizons.

According to him, the donation is part of New Horizons’ contribution to address insecurity on campus. He said New Horizons would train security personnel of the university and thereafter handover the control of the security architecture entirely to the university authority.

“Security is a moving target. It’s not static, it keeps changing because those engineering insecurity, keep innovating, they keep inventing new ways to carry out their crimes. Therefore, institutions like Babcock University also needs to be ahead of the perpetrators, and that is the main reason for the donation,” Akano said.

Expressing his joy while receiving the mobile security system, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Afolarin Olutunde Ojewole, thanked the management of New Horizons for the donation.