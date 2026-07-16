Halkin E&P Atala Host Communities Commend NUPRC on PIA Implementation

The host communities of Halkin E&P OML 46 Atala, Azagbene in Ekeremor local government area and Ezetu in Southern Ijaw local government area, both in Bayelsa State, have commended the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) for its implementation of the 2021 Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The commendation by the communities in the oil-rich state was in response to the recent judgment of the Federal Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt reaffirming Halkin Exploration and Production Limited as the legal owner and operator of the Atala Marginal Oil Filed (OML 46).

A three-member panel led by Justice Mohammed Ibrahim Sirajo JCA, alongside Justice I.M. Sanni JCA and Justice Elejo Eneche JCA, had dismissed an appeal brought by Bayelsa Oil Company Limited, describing it as unmeritorious, and awarded the cost of N1 million against the appellant, and in favour of the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th defendants.

Reacting to the judgment, Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Azagbene and Ezetu Host Communities Development Trust (HCDT), Idani Ebibomene, said that Halkin E&P had done very well for the communities. He said that since the company began operations in the area, the communities have witnessed development like never before, adding that this can be traced to the comprehensive implementation of the PIA by the NUPRC.

He went on to praise Halkin E&P for its commitment to keeping the trust of the host communities.

Ebibomene listed the community initiatives that Halkin E&P have brought to both communities: “Halkin E&P have so far installed solar lighting, renovated the communities town hall and guest house, built new public toilets, market shops, a community stadium, school buildings, provided school supplies for the students of the communities, and so much more is ongoing.”

Also speaking, Vice Chairman of the HCDT Board of Trustees, Fawari Tokowei, said that Halkin E&P have been a blessing to the Ezetu Community, adding that the company’s ongoing water development project will bring huge relief to members of the community. He also commended the NUPRC for its implementation of the PIA.